Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size Expected To Expand At A Steady CAGR, 2022-2031

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study. Europe in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $ 21,682.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, burgeoning demand for automation in diagnostics, the rising development of condition-specific treatment and booming awareness regarding personalized medicines, emergence of minimally invasive and non-invasive diagnostics tools & techniques, the rising healthcare expenditure, and rise in the demand for POC testing.
Market Analysis
The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.
Highlighted with 35 tables and 64 figures, this 138-page report Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2021-2031 by Product (Instruments & Devices, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Immuno Diagnostics), Sample Type (Blood, Mucus, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer/Oncology), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, POC), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Sample Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Arkray Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)
Epic Systems Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genpact Limited
Grifols SA
IBM Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
Qiagen NV
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Based on Product,
Instruments & Devices
o Disposable IVD Devices
o Reusable IVD Devices
Reagents & Kits
Software & Services
Based on Technology
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Immuno Diagnostics
Hematology
Tissue Diagnostics
Microbiology
Coagulation and Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Other Technologies
By Sample Type
Blood
Mucus
Urine
Other Sample Types
By Application
Infectious Diseases
Diabetes
Cancer/Oncology
Cardiology
Autoimmune Disease
Nephrology
Drug Testing
HIV/AIDS
Other Applications
By End User,
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Homecare Settings
Point-of-Care (POC) Settings
Other End Users
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Reasons to Buy This Report:
- This file will help the peruses with appreciation the opposition interior the ventures and structures for the serious local weather to improve the feasible benefit. The document moreover facilities round the cutthroat scene of the market, and provides exhaustively the piece of the pie, industry positioning, contender organic system, market execution, new object advancement, recreation circumstance, development, and securing.
- And so forth of the fundamental players, which assists the peruses with distinguishing the indispensable contenders and profoundly know the opposition instance of the market.
- This record will help companions with greedy the global enterprise popularity and patterns of Telemedicine Administration Frameworks and offers them statistics on key market drivers, restrictions, difficulties, and open doors.
- This document will aid companions with grasp contenders higher and collect experiences to reinforce their scenario in their organizations. The serious scene region contains the piece of the pie and rank (in extent and worth), contender environment, new object improvement, development, and obtaining.
- This document stays refreshed with novel innovation mix, highlights, and the latest developments on the lookout.
- This file assists companions with grasp the Coronavirus and Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the Telemedicine Administration Frameworks industry.
- This record assists companions with obtaining bits of know-how into what locales to internationally target.
- This file assists companions with obtaining experiences into the end-client perception regarding the reception of Telemedicine Administration Frameworks.
- This document assists companions with distinguishing a component of the central members on the lookout and hold close their essential commitment.
