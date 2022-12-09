Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market Size Dynamics, Segments And Trends In The 2022-2031

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market . According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study. Asia Pacific healthcare IT will grow by 16.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $1,098.6 billion over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing volume of patient data, rising digitalization of healthcare system powered by technological advancements in mHealth/telehealth/remote patient monitoring, increasing investment and government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs with HCIT solutions due to COVID-19.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 46 figures, this 107-page report Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (Healthcare Providers Solutions, Healthcare Payers Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-based), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific healthcare IT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify healthcare IT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

EPIC Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Infor Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKensson Corporation

Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)

Oracle Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Product

Healthcare Providers Solutions

o Clinical Solutions

? Electronic Health Record (HER)

? Population Health Management Solutions

? Medical Image Processing Analysis System

? Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

? Radiology Imaging Systems (RIS)

? Laboratory Information Systems

? Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

? Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

? Clinical Decision Support Systems

? Specialty Management Information Systems

? Healthcare IT Integration System

? Practice Management Systems

? Radiation Dose Management Systems

? Electronic Prescribing Systems

? Tele-Healthcare

? Others

o Non-Clinical Solutions

? Healthcare Asset Management Solutions

? Healthcare Information Exchange

? Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

? Financial Management Systems

? Medical Document Management Systems

? Pharmacy Information Systems

? Workforce Management Systems

? Healthcare Analytics

? Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

? Healthcare Quality Management Solutions

? Medication Management Systems

? Others

Healthcare Payers Solutions

o Claims Management Systems

o Customer Relationship Management Solutions

o Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Solutions

o Payment Management Solutions

o Member Eligibility Management Solutions

o Fraud Analytics Solutions

o Others

HCIT Outsourcing Services

o Claims Management Services

o Provider Network Management Services

o Billing and Accounts Management Services

o Fraud Analytics Services

o Others

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By End User

Healthcare Providers

o Hospitals, Physician Groups and IDNs

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

o Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

o Other Providers

Healthcare Payers

o Private Payers

o Public Payers

Other End Users

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

