Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman lived with mother's corpse in New Taipei for months after her death

The daughter failed to report her mother's death for 'religious reasons'

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/09 20:46
(Pexels, Tieu Bao Truong photo)

(Pexels, Tieu Bao Truong photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Friday (Dec. 9), police officers in New Taipei received a report that a corpse was discovered in a rental apartment in Sanchong District.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered that the body belonged to a woman surnamed Wang (王), who was in her 50s. The woman had lived with her daughter, a woman in her 20s surnamed Lin (林), who said that Wang had died in her sleep three months ago.

However, police suspect from the condition of the body that the time of death was closer to six months ago, reported LTN. Reports describe the condition of the body as dried and sallow, like a mummy.

Wang's body was reported by the landlord, who came to investigate the property after the tenants failed to pay their rent for the third month in a row. After entering the property, which smelled heavily of smoke and incense, the landlord discovered the mother’s body in the bedroom.

When asked why she did not report the death of her mother sooner, Lin said it was because of religious reasons, reported UDN. The police do not currently suspect foul play, but they will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of death.

Lin told officers that “Three months ago, we both went to bed. Then, the next morning, she had passed away.” Lin reportedly said Wang asked her not to disclose news of her death, with Lin also saying she expected her mother to come back to life.

Police suspect Lin is suffering from serious mental problems. Lin’s father, the husband of the deceased, was reportedly contacted by authorities seeking information in their investigation.
dead body
Sanchong District
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei woman wearing wig motorbike helmet fined
Taipei woman wearing wig motorbike helmet fined
2022/12/05 18:04
New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih poised for Taiwan presidential bid in 2024
New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih poised for Taiwan presidential bid in 2024
2022/11/28 10:19
Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election
Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election
2022/11/26 20:56
Dutch chip machinery maker ASML picks New Taipei for new investment
Dutch chip machinery maker ASML picks New Taipei for new investment
2022/11/16 20:51
UK-based electronic music group Clean Bandit to make Taiwan debut
UK-based electronic music group Clean Bandit to make Taiwan debut
2022/11/15 17:32