Scooterist dies after collision with light rail train in south Taiwan

Kaohsiung police say man failed to stop before traffic lights

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/09 20:38
A scooterist died after a collision with a light rail train in Kaohsiung Friday morning. 

A scooterist died after a collision with a light rail train in Kaohsiung Friday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man on a scooter who collided with a light rail train in Kaohsiung on Friday (Dec. 9) morning died during the afternoon, the Liberty Times reported.

The man, surnamed Li (李), 59, was riding his scooter in the same direction as the train in the city’s Qianzhen District around 8 a.m. He failed to heed traffic lights and turned right at an intersection, crossing the path of the train, the report said.

He collided with the train and was thrown backwards, hitting his head on the ground. When an ambulance arrived at the scene, Li did not show any signs of life. He was later pronounced dead after treatment at the hospital failed to revive him, the report said.

None of the 20 passengers were injured in the accident. However, they were asked to wait for the next train or find alternative means of transport to continue their journey. Normal traffic resumed after half an hour.

The LTN report noted that Friday’s accident was the 13th incident this year in which a Kaohsiung light rail train struck another vehicle or was forced to stop to avoid a vehicle on the tracks.

According to an initial police investigation, Li broke traffic regulations twice, by not respecting a traffic light barring him from making a right turn, and by failing to give way to a public transportation vehicle. Each offense is punishable by a fine ranging from NT$600 ($19.57) to NT$1,800, police said.
