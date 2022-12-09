From 'Zeitenwende' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's 10 past words of the year

"Zeitenwende," literally "times-turn," refers to a historic turning point: The term was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a parliamentary address held... "Zeitenwende," literally "times-turn," refers to a historic turning point: The term was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a parliamentary address held in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. With its WWII history, Germany's postwar defense policy had been rather cautious, but in this new geopolitical context, the country would need to significantly increase its military budget.