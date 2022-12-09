Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

From 'Zeitenwende' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's 10 past words of the year

By Deutsche Welle
2022/12/09 11:28
"Zeitenwende," literally "times-turn," refers to a historic turning point: The term was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a parliamentary address held...

"Zeitenwende," literally "times-turn," refers to a historic turning point: The term was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a parliamentary address held...