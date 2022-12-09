Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan hopes for tourism revival as COVID-era arrival limits end

Taiwan received more than 10 million visitors a year before pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/09 19:48
Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks at the Taiwan Visitors Association's 66th anniversary event. (CNA, TVA photo)

Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks at the Taiwan Visitors Association's 66th anniversary event. (CNA, TVA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourism is ready for a revival as limits on the number of daily arrivals in the country were lifted, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Friday (Dec. 9).

The country reopened its borders to international tourism and abolished quarantine mandates Oct. 13, but limits on the numbers of travelers who could arrive each day were left in place, mainly to guarantee that local hospitals could cope with any rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, since the arrival of visitors did not cause any rise in imported cases, and the country’s general level of COVID cases gradually fell, the government decided to do away with the limit beginning Saturday (Dec. 10).

Speaking at an event marking the 66th anniversary of the Taiwan Visitors Association (TVA), Su noted how the country had received more than 10 million visitors per year for five years before the pandemic. At the Taipei International Travel Fair last month, more than 70 countries had set up 1,200 stands, indicating a revival of tourism was near, the premier said.

He added that Taiwan was well known for its tasty food, the friendliness of its people, and the beauty of its scenery. The Ministry of Transportation, the Tourism Bureau, and the travel sector as a whole could cooperate to raise the quality of travel in Taiwan and “welcome the good days of spring,” the Liberty Times quoted Su as saying.
tourism
travel
border reopening
border restrictions
post-COVID era
Su Tseng-chang
Taiwan Visitors Association

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan approves resignation of interior minister, deputy takes over as acting minister
Taiwan approves resignation of interior minister, deputy takes over as acting minister
2022/12/07 17:27
Steady flow rather than flood of visitors after Taiwan opens up to tourism
Steady flow rather than flood of visitors after Taiwan opens up to tourism
2022/12/05 17:45
Round trip flights from Taipei to Boracay only NT$2,000
Round trip flights from Taipei to Boracay only NT$2,000
2022/12/05 12:43
Taiwan premier resists pressure for reshuffle after local elections
Taiwan premier resists pressure for reshuffle after local elections
2022/12/02 14:45
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu
2022/12/01 18:47