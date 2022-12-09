Taiwan hopes for tourism revival as COVID-era arrival limits end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourism is ready for a revival as limits on the number of daily arrivals in the country were lifted, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Friday (Dec. 9).

The country reopened its borders to international tourism and abolished quarantine mandates Oct. 13, but limits on the numbers of travelers who could arrive each day were left in place, mainly to guarantee that local hospitals could cope with any rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, since the arrival of visitors did not cause any rise in imported cases, and the country’s general level of COVID cases gradually fell, the government decided to do away with the limit beginning Saturday (Dec. 10).

Speaking at an event marking the 66th anniversary of the Taiwan Visitors Association (TVA), Su noted how the country had received more than 10 million visitors per year for five years before the pandemic. At the Taipei International Travel Fair last month, more than 70 countries had set up 1,200 stands, indicating a revival of tourism was near, the premier said.

He added that Taiwan was well known for its tasty food, the friendliness of its people, and the beauty of its scenery. The Ministry of Transportation, the Tourism Bureau, and the travel sector as a whole could cooperate to raise the quality of travel in Taiwan and “welcome the good days of spring,” the Liberty Times quoted Su as saying.