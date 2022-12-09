Startup Island Taiwan podcast offers lessons on talent acquisition for startups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has a reputation for developing some of the brightest talents in the tech industry. However, the country struggles to retain many of those talents due to low wages and unfavorable working conditions in Taiwan.

On Dec. 2, the founders of two successful startups, Ti-Wen Lin (林帝文) and Gene Chuang, joined the Startup Island Podcast and host Jeremy Olivier to discuss talent recruitment and retention in the startup ecosystem.

Gene Chuang is the founder of CTO Slackers, a network designed to simplify the hiring process for tech professionals, connecting jobseekers with the most suitable company for their talents.

CTO Slackers was originally just a group of about 30 professionals working in the California tech scene, according to Chuang. After several in-person meetups prior to the pandemic, CTO Slackers rapidly expanded into a virtual forum for tech professionals, and then later developed the job board service.



Chuang noted that CTO Slackers is primarily a collaborative environment for members to discuss work and business strategies, and that the job board is very different from other online job posting sites. The focus is much more on sharing talent and information rather than competing for positions from a limited talent pool, said Chuang.

Ti-Wen Lin is the founder of Worca, a platform for connecting businesses with top talent to work remotely to help them scale their business internationally. Lin said that in the age of remote work, having teams in different countries and time zones can be very effective for streamlining work and communication over a 24-hour period.

During the talent recruitment process, Worca focuses on the culture of a business and its locale to ensure the best fit for employees and employers. According to Lin, Worca’s thorough screening process for jobseekers has successfully helped client companies achieve incredible rates of talent retention.

The two guests offered some advice for Taiwanese jobseekers hoping to work with foreign companies. They urged Taiwanese to ask more questions, rather than always accept directions silently. The two guests agreed that asking questions signals interest and engagement in most business cultures, and will actually improve an employer’s view of a worker.

For some great insights into the tech startup ecosystem in southern California and Taiwan, listen to the podcast on the player above, or go to the official Startup Island Taiwan podcast website on First Story.