Photo of the Day: 'UrbanHell' scene in Taiwan's Keelung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of a polluted river in northern Taiwan's Keelung City has gone viral on a social media group called "UrbanHell."

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Reddit user AberRosario posted this photo of the murky waterway on the Reddit group with the caption "Polluted river under highway bridge in Keelung, Taiwan." The photo quickly went viral with 7,200 upvotes and was also cross-posted to the Taiwan subreddit, where it gained over 200 upvotes.

A member of the UrbanHell group quipped: "I bet that would be fun as hell to kayak around in." Another wrote, "Imagine working on your sheet metal house one day, you slip, cut yourself badly, and fall in," to which another responded: "That water’s so polluted I’d bet it’d turn you into a superhero."

Taiwanese netizens also quickly noticed the photo and posted it on the online forum PTT, where users noticed that by zooming in on the lower left-hand corner, one can see a giant rat standing on a concrete pillar. Local residents recognized the spot as a view from Dade bridge over the Xiding River in Keelung's Anle District.

One Taiwanese netizen sarcastically called it "Taiwan's Venice," while another joked that one could go fishing from the balcony. A resident of Keelung said that the area has looked that way for 30 years.