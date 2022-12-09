Acer Reports November Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 18.91 Billion, Up 4.7% Month-on-month

TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) reports its November consolidated revenues at NT$18.91 billion, up 4.7% month-on-month. Its year-to-November revenues reached NT$252.54 billion, down 12.7% year-on-year (YoY). Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 26.6% of November revenues. For year-to-November, this portion of business showed 11.7% growth YoY.

The company's focus on ESG (environment, social, governance) with its Vero line of eco-conscious products continues to gain momentum. The Vero business, which uses recycled materials, grew 43.4% YoY in November revenue. Other business highlights include:

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 137.5% year-to-November, YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 36.4% year-to-November, YoY

The management's emphasis on reducing inventory levels and increasing net cash to weather industry headwinds is taking effect.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

