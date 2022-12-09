Australian delegation meets Taiwan president and seeks deeper cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are many areas in which Taiwan and Australia can cooperate, the Australian parliament delegation said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Dec. 8).

The delegation, which is wrapping up its low-profile visit to Taiwan, said the trip's purpose was to demonstrate Australia's firm support for Taiwan. A lot had been learned a lot during the visit, CNA cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

Taiwan's technological prowess could help Australia in its plans for national development, the delegation said. It also pointed out that there is potential for cooperation between Taiwan and Australia in renewable energy.

In response, Tsai said Taiwan is also promoting energy transformation, developing renewable energy such as wind power and solar energy, and investing resources in building an energy storage industry, per CNA. Taiwan is looking forward to strengthening collaboration with Australia, she said.

Tsai told the delegation that Taiwan applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last year and hopes to sign an Economic Cooperation Agreement with Australia.

She mentioned that regional security mechanisms such as AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, both of which Australia is a member of, play an important role in upholding peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, the president said Taiwan and Australia are complementary partners in economy and trade. Australia is Taiwan's largest supplier of energy and minerals, while Australian beef and other agricultural products are loved by Taiwanese consumers, she said.

In 2021, the bilateral trade volume between Taiwan and Australia reached US$19.6 billion (NT$600 billion), an increase of 66% compared to 2020.

The delegation, which was in Taiwan from Dec. 5-9, included Representatives Libby Coker, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Meryl Swanson and six others.