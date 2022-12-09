‘Kinmen, Matsu Peace Zone’ and ‘police military’: Taiwan’s olive branch to China

I was born during the Second World War, the most brutal period in human history. I worked tirelessly against the Chiang family’s authoritarian rule, building freedom, democracy, and human rights in Taiwan with the Taiwanese people so that the Republic of China could survive today as the democracy that it is.

Not one country in the world survives and develops easily. Every country faces challenges leftover from history as well as newly incited controversies.

Regardless of Taiwan’s internal issues, over seven decades, we have endured verbal intimidation and military threats from the People’s Republic of China’s government and people. This affects not only the development of cross-strait friendship but also the economic and trade positions of the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, and the rest of the world.

If the Chinese government really wanted to attack, it would have done so a long ago and there would be no need to threaten Taiwan. Additionally, China’s threats to unify Taiwan with force have alerted the global community so much that Taiwan is viewed as “the most dangerous place in the world,” garnering international concern.

Taiwan has become the country most likely to experience war following Ukraine.

Taiwan as the “world’s island of freedom”

Taiwan had been a colony of maritime or local powers for four centuries.

After 70 years of struggle and change, Taiwan is finally able to exist in the world as an independent entity, and has transformed into the “world’s island of freedom.” Taiwan’s presence ensures free transit through the Taiwan Strait as well as international peace and free trade in the region. If this “world’s island of freedom” is annexed by China, the local peace, stability, and free trade principles will be severely compromised.

There are no longer madmen in Taiwan seeking to retake the mainland and provoke China. Today, China holds the initiative to trigger a war across the Taiwan Strait and invade Taiwan. If Taiwan is complicit in annexation, world peace will be sabotaged, along with the Republic of China’s independence and Taiwan’s sovereignty.

As the ancient teaching goes, “Soldiers are menacing weapons and war is a risky business.” Is China absolutely sure it will triumph?

China is now one of the world’s great powers and has become the world’s second-largest economy (though the Taiwanese gross national income is still two and a half times more than China’s). Chinese people can take pride in these achievements. These results have nothing to do with whether China holds Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Furthermore, Taiwan is not an "indivisible territory of China since ancient times.” These are the audacious claims of an ambitious expansionist power. Since ancient times, all expansionists have fabricated these types of statements.

China, now that you are powerful, why don’t you lead people across the strait to build a peaceful friendship based on an equal, mutually respectful fraternity and pave way for long-lasting, healthy relations? Historically, China has built special relationships with neighboring small nations during prosperous eras, co-existing and sharing that prosperity. Why must China of today leverage its power to bully the weak, stepping on Taiwan’s sovereignty with ambitions to annex it?

During the 1970s, when I was still young, I was in prison for fighting against authoritarian rule. I spent my days and nights reading voraciously and observing the world’s situation. At the time, China was still a nobody, and the world was undergoing confrontation between the two major parties led by the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

U.S. National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger proposed a new diplomatic strategy to replace the bipolar balance of power with the multipolar power system and that changed the world’s diplomatic structure set in place since Klemens von Metternich. He flew to Beijing in secret, finally pulling China away from the Soviet Union’s party, making China its own character in the world. President Richard Nixon made a statement at the time: I do not speak of the war to end wars… I have set our sights on a span of time that men in positions of power today can cope with, just one generation, but one long step on the path away from perennial war.

The pragmatic belief thus led the world away from the threat of a third world war for over half a century. Since then, the world has only seen individual, regional conflicts and wars and not a new world war.

I hope China’s leader can reflect on this pragmatism. If you believe you are a powerful country, you should act like one. Those who are truly powerful do not indulge in their personal desires; they have self-control. That is how they guide human civilization toward improvement and prevent civilians from suffering in war.

Therefore, to Taiwan’s government and people, I have this message: whether you like it or not, you and I have been assigned by the heavens to be born and live in Taiwan. We have also inherited the “fate of the colony,” as Taiwan has repeatedly been ruled by foreigners for over 400 years. Now, we can finally exist independently in the world as a democratic country. Freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law were hard-earned, and we must defend them at any cost.

There are differing strategies for defending Taiwan. We are a small island and small country, which comes with limitations. Before the People’s Republic of China promises the Republic of China its right to survive and before it respects Taiwan’s right to develop, our bottom line for survival is “pro-U.S. but not provoking China.”

Taiwan’s pro-U.S. stance did not have its start outside the Kuomintang, during the Formosa Incident, or with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — it started during the Chiangs’ rule! Over seven decades, Taiwan avoided being annexed by China thanks to its pro-U.S. stance.

Losing the U.S.’ friendship will definitely result in a new Taiwanese subjugation to China.

In recent years, though some in Taiwan promote slogans such as, “befriend China,” “make peace with China,” and “both sides of the strait belong to one family,” in the face of China’s repeated military threats, love for China is inevitably unrequited.

Though we cannot dissuade China from military threats, which it has been spouting tirelessly for over seventy years, we can still calmly defend our national sovereignty.

In 1980, when I faced the death sentence during the Formosa Incident’s military trial, I remonstrated with the dictator: “the ban on political parties and newspapers, martial law, and the ‘ten-thousand-year congress’ should be abolished. Taiwan should be independent and has been independent for 30 years, and her current name is the Republic of China.” Now, these ideas have been accepted, and have become the foundation of today’s Taiwan.

Before my life ends, I have two pieces of advice for those in power in Taiwan that could be enacted immediately to defend the country’s security.

The Kinmen and Matsu Special Peace Zone

Kinmen and Matsu are Taiwan’s two places most vulnerable to Chinese attack.

Taiwanese troops on those islands faced dwindling ammunition and rations during the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958. Ultimately, the U.S. navy and air force escorted Taiwanese naval vessels to replenish food, ammunition, and eight-inch howitzers, which prevented Kinmen’s troops from surrendering.

Kinmen and Matsu are not within the scope of the U.S.’ promise in the Taiwan Relations Act. Would China really attempt to pull off the Normandy landings in Taiwan? U.S. President Joe Biden has openly promised that if China attacks Taiwan, U.S. troops would defend it. This policy has generally received bipartisan support, and is the purpose of the Taiwan Relations Act.

Meanwhile, a battle will immediately reveal whether China’s People's Liberation Army, which has not fought for five decades, is made up of elite or “strawberry” soldiers. Launching a landing in Taiwan or bombing Taiwan signifies a life and death moment for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but also a new opportunity for Taiwan: passionate Taiwanese will be forced to stand up and fight, forced to rectify their name, forced to create a new constitution, forced to claim de jure independence.

When that time comes, the majority will be standing by Taiwan with sympathy and support. Taiwanese must be patient and wait.

As for blockading Taiwan, if China could and dared do it, it would have done it long ago, and the persistent threats would not be so central to their diplomatic messaging.

Kinmen and Matsu are positioned in the range of the enemy’s traditional artillery, and once a war begins, they would be rendered helpless. Taiwan will not be able to save Kinmen and Matsu, and Kinmen and Matsu will not be able to protect Taiwan.

Arming Kinmen and Matsu is like burying a fuse right under the enemy’s feet. In what position does such an act place the people of Kinmen and Matsu? When China’s drones tease Kinmen’s air space, do we shoot them down? If we do, Taiwan launches the first attack. What impetus will the first attack provide China? Who could predict and who would take responsibility? Do not believe politicians or military heads when they boast, “I’ll take responsibility!” Even if you were president, you wouldn’t be able to take responsibility for the people’s cries!

Power is not meant to be squandered or flaunted. Please always exercise vigilance.

Taiwan’s political leaders: it is time. We must withdraw our troops completely from Kinmen and Matsu make Kinmen and Matsu non-military and peaceful zones, remove the fuse that could trigger cross-strait war, and entirely avoid war with China!

Avoiding war is Taiwan’s duty in the interest of world peace.

This is not a sign of weakness; it is an act of wisdom and a small step towards peaceful stability across the strait.

The establishment of the Kinmen and Matsu Special Peace Zone is the most concrete and sincere olive branch Taiwan can offer to China and the international community in 70 years!

Now is the time for the Taiwan government to pay back in full the overdue debt it has owed the residents of Kinmen and Matsu. Do not let them live again in fear of their neighborhoods becoming a warzone, afraid that they will once again be sacrificed as they were decades ago. It is time for the people of Kinmen and Matsu to become envoys of peace across the strait and an anti-war lighthouse. Allow them to proudly play a new role in maintaining world peace.

During Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) era, Kinmen and Matsu bore the image of being “Taiwan’s defensive outpost” and the “launchpad for retaking the mainland.” These lies had Taiwanese enduring Chiang’s dictatorship of terror. The people of Kinmen had to live through the torment of war and were treated as second-class citizens with compromised human rights for as long as forty years under the military administration.

When I was young, I was stationed in Lesser Kinmen and was deeply sympathetic towards their suffering. That suffering has stayed with me my entire life. That is why, during my term as DPP chair, I proposed the “Kinmen and Matsu non-military zone” and was subject to relentless attacks from the two major parties.

It has been nearly 30 years, and troops have been quietly withdrawn from Kinmen and Matsu. Troops stationed in Kinmen have been reduced from nearly 100,000 to just 3,000 today, while those in Matsu have been reduced from 20,000 to 2,000. They could do very little to defend against Chinese invasion, and in fact, only stoke the enemy’s desire to invade.

For the people of Kinmen and Matsu, their wishes and basic rights are still stuck within the “big picture” of cross-strait relations, and they are unable to address problems according to their own will. From the “mini-three links,” Kinmen-Xiamen underwater tunnel, drinking water, power, logistics, travel, international tourism, and casinos, they still do not have the right to decide their own fate or fight for their own benefit.

People in Taiwan often say, “Taiwanese decide Taiwan’s fate!”

The environment, conditions, and inherent limitations of Kinmen and Matsu are all greatly different from Taiwan’s, so their desires may not be aligned with those in Taipei. We Taiwanese ought to consider the Chinese conflict from their perspective and give them back their basic right to decide their own fate.

The Kinmen and Matsu non-military zone not only ensures the basic rights of local residents but also removes the fuse leading to accidental cross-strait conflicts. Furthermore, it may construct a vision of peace across the strait.

This is one huge contribution Taiwan’s political leaders from all parties can make for world peace, and it does not require begging for China’s approval.

A levée en masse policy of the “police army”

A wartime self-defense militia must be built called the “police army”, acting as a supplement to the army, air force, and navy.

During a war, the national military would be on the frontline. If the enemy breaks through the frontline, the voluntary militia led by police will assist the national military.

Some patriots in Taiwan are already striving for this. Regarding these efforts, I have but one reminder: no armed forces should be led or controlled by the private sector unless it is a revolutionary force.

In Taiwan, the relationship between the police and civilians has always been friendly. From police stations, and precincts, to departments, police officers’ knowledge of local terrain, landmarks, people, and situations is far better than that of the national military and the enemy. That is the advantage the police hold. During a war, the most effective way to eliminate the enemy would be for them to lead the militia in fending off the aggressors.

Nowadays, with China stepping up its verbal intimidation and military threats, the time has come. Taiwan can consolidate civilian volunteers resolved to defend Taiwan’s security in peacetime, and train them under a new armed force called the “police army”. This new system will not just train hundreds or thousands; it will train millions of militia members.

This is a more appropriate direction to take for a levée en mass policy. Taiwanese must help themselves first before seeking help.

Is Taiwan Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Pearl Harbor?

During the CCP’s 20th Congress, Xi decisively reconstructed China’s power structure and completely shut out older players who have influenced the CCP for the past three decades. The communist party’s nature is to be constantly fighting. Is Xi’s “Gang of Seven” an advanced version of Jiang Qing’s (江青) “Gang of Four?” Can it establish just one power within China’s political landscape once and for all and usher in peace?

I know that when many people saw Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) escorted out of the Party Congress, they were shocked and fearful of Xi’s ambition and dominance and believed he would soon recklessly make moves on Taiwan.

However, I would rather believe in Xi’s rationality, cunning, and wisdom would allow him to maintain a historical perspective on this issue.

I deeply believe that he would not move rashly against Taiwan in an attempt to diffuse domestic tensions by launching external campaigns, as China would find itself facing danger internally and externally. Just a small mishap would cause his plans to backfire, and he and the party would be ruined.

Moreover, Xi knows very well that Taiwan shares a solid, 70-year-long partnership with the U.S., which has endured through good times and bad. Even during the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, the U.S. did not betray Taiwan; even after it formed diplomatic ties with China, the U.S. and Taiwan must build a special mechanism recognized by international law. Instigating and causing division between Taiwan and the U.S. is China and its allies’ goal, but most Taiwanese have seen through it long ago.

I believe that Xi has noticed that Taiwan is a trap set by the U.S., just like Pearl Harbor back in the day. From declassified historical records, we can almost confirm that the U.S. preferred to let Japan attack Pearl Harbor, induce public outrage, then eliminate its enemy outside of its borders. With over 200 years of history, the U.S. has always leveraged fighting and participating in battles outside of its territory to preserve its own strengths. This overall strategy is supported by the U.S.’ superb naval and air forces.

Would Xi want to play the same role as the Japanese during the Second World War? Would Xi fall into the trap and sneak-attack Taiwan? I believe not.

Taiwan is a death trap for the CCP and not a podium at a military parade celebrating “the great Chinese nationalist rejuvenation.”

I deeply believe that there will not be a war across the Taiwan Strait for many years to come. Nonetheless, our country’s leaders must keep in mind: “rely not on the likelihood of the enemy not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him.”

Taiwanese leaders have no choice but to be cunning and constantly prioritize national security.

Resolving the cross-strait problem peacefully is the only way

Eventually, the cross-strait problem will be resolved through negotiations and peaceful means. This is the only choice to promote the happiness of people across the strait and the world.

The essence of Xi’s “great Chinese nationalist rejuvenation” should not be expanding China’s territory and causing bloodshed. Only by giving up his territorial ambition for Taiwan would it be possible to exert genuine influence over Taiwan.

Negotiations must be done with equivalence and equality, with no pre-conditions and threats. The opportunity will eventually present itself, and there is no need for Taiwanese to worry or fear. Time is on Taiwan’s side and Taiwan’s patience will be rewarded.

Before the opportunity presents itself, Taiwan must first address problems that it can resolve on its own, like avoiding war and reinforcing self-defense capabilities.

The non-militarization of Kinmen and Matsu is a form of avoiding war and offering China an olive branch.

A robust police military would turn Taiwan into a hedgehog, demonstrating to the world that Taiwanese are willing to fight for freedom and showing China that not only is it difficult to cross the sea and attack, it is also hard to swallow a hedgehog.

Fearing war means the heart has already surrendered. Begging for peace is the same as asking the enemy for a favor. Historically, neither have been examples of defending the right to survive and be freed. Rather, they are the requests of slaves.

I know that Taiwanese leaders are always busy with elections. Therefore, after researching the issues at length, we have drafted the “Kinmen and Matsu Special Peace Zone Act” and “Police Military Act.” They may not be comprehensive and may require the Legislative Yuan’s correction.

I beg all party leaders and legislators, elections are over, please take some time to consider for the well-being of all people.

Specifically, for the DPP and its affiliated groups, which has control of the majority of Legislative Yuan’s seats, these drafts are not like your campaign slogan, “resist China, protect Taiwan.” These are the most practical and effective plans for protecting Taiwan.

President Tsai (Ing-wen, 蔡英文), your term is nearing its end. Please make a historical contribution to Taiwan’s long-term stability and regional peace. This is something that you can definitely do with your authority and the last fleeting chance provided to you by history.

Do not merely dream in the Presidential Office. History is watching you!

I have attached drafts of the two acts for you to review.

I wish you health and safety.