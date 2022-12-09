Fugitive faces 17 years in prison after four years on the run in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fugitive on the run for four years was apprehended by police in Tamsui District of New Taipei on Thursday (Dec. 8) afternoon.

The 69-year-old man surnamed Hu (胡) was arrested after parking illegally outside of a restaurant in Tamsui. Police initially received reports around 1 p.m. that too many cars parked illegally on the street were creating traffic problems.

When the police arrived to disperse and ticket the vehicle owners, Hu recognized the risk of being caught and hurriedly left the restaurant to flee the area. He told officers that he would leave immediately, but one officer asked him to provide identification. This led police to recognize him as a fugitive, reported UDN.

Hu was sentenced by the Taiwan High Court to 17 years in prison in 2018 for corruption relating to his management of the local government's street cleaning office. However, shortly after sentencing, Hu went missing and reportedly had no fixed residence for the past four years.

Hu was found guilty of over-reporting expenses for the cleaning agency's bids to purchase several large cleaning vehicles in 2008 for the Tamsui District Office (formerly the Tamsui Township Office of Taipei County). Hu embezzled more than NT$1.4 million (US$45,000) in government funds, reported SETN.

Hu was very careful over the past four years to avoid police officers, never staying in one area for too long. During the pandemic, Hu wore a facemask and a large hat when out in public, which also helped him to avoid identification by authorities, according to reports.