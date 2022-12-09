Taiwan’s population increases for fifth month in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s population rose for the fifth consecutive month in November, reaching 23,233,593, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Friday (Dec. 9).

While the figure amounted to a decline of 0.69% or 161,194 from November 2021, it was 0.09% or 21,537 more than in October 2022. The key factor in the increase was that there were 26,908 more people who migrated to Taiwan than left the country.

During November, 89,678 people moved to Taiwan, 20.46% more than in November 2021 and 18.67% more than in October 2022. The MOI said 62,770 moved out of the country in November, a drop of 31.80% from November last year but 10.53% more than in October 2022.

A total of 12,348 children were born last month, but 17,719 people died, the MOI data showed. The number of births declined 12.16% from Nov. 2021, but increased by 106 or 0.87% from the previous month. Deaths increased 13.88% from November last year, and 3.63% from October 2022.

Looking back at the January-November period, births totaled 126,808, a decline of 12,885 or 9.22% from the same period last year. The number of deaths, in contrast, rose by 21,552 or 12.83% to 189,545 for the first 11 months of this year.