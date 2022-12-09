Taiwan seeks to allay fears TSMC’s US investment harms country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs on Wednesday (Dec. 7) said the country still remains Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) most important production base following its increased investment in a chip facility in Arizona.

TSMC’s recent decision to up its initial investment of US$12 billion (NT$367 billion) for one 4nm facility to US$40 billion and another 3nm plant has caused concern among those unfamiliar with the semiconductor production process. They say the move will hollow out the backbone of Taiwan’s economy, according to Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the legislature, Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the country’s position as a major semiconductor producer and maker of the world’s most advanced chips was safe, per Reuters.

“TSMC’s research and development center is in Taiwan, the complete supply chain is here,” she added. “Taiwan has a complete supply chain, a complete system, and the backing of the government. It is definitely TSMC’s most important production base.”

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s 3nm Phoenix facility is not expected to be ready for commercial production until 2026. TSMC already has a gigafab with a much larger capacity to produce 3nm chips in Tainan at the Southern Taiwan Science Park, while development of even more advanced 2nm and 1nm chips is currently on track as well within the nation.

Meanwhile, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) criticized what he described as a flawed theory about chipmakers leaving the country. “Some people domestically are now deliberately manipulating the good things of this kind of cooperation as ‘the semiconductor industry chain is leaving Taiwan,’ which is an incorrect statement,” the NDC cited him as saying.

In addition, TSMC has repeatedly said that the majority of its production will stay in Taiwan. The Taiwanese chipmaker is also building a new facility in Japan, but it will focus on producing older chips, including 12nm, 16nm, 22nm, and 28nm chips.

The Taiwan government is also introducing more incentives for the semiconductor industry domestically, including proposing larger tax incentives for tech firms’ research and development to maintain its competitive edge, according to Reuters. At the same time, it is also pushing more foreign tech firms within the semiconductor supply chain to invest in Taiwan.