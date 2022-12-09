Combine Harvester Market Demand and Growth Analysis Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Combine Harvester Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The global combine harvester market is projected to register a 3.9% CAGR with an opportunity of US$ 17,138 Mn during 2022-2030, reaching US$ 64,940 Mn by 2030. Growing financial support from the government to purchase farm equipment and an increase in farm mechanization impact the market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The top five companies in the global combine harvester market collectively hold more than 71% of the market share, making it an oligopolistic market. Some of the major companies in the market are KS Group, John Deere, Kubota Corporation, Massey Ferguson, Weichai Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., YANMAR Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., CLAAS KGaA mbH, Hind Agro Industries, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., Kartar Agro Industries, Preet Group, SDF S.p.A. and New Holland. Market players are adopting strategies such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and the introduction of new technologies and a variety of innovative agricultural solutions to stay ahead of the competition.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Self-propelled

Tractor-pulled Combine

PTO-powered Combine

By Mechanism

Hydraulic

Hybrid

By Power

Below 150 HP

150-300 HP

300-450 HP

450-550 HP

Above 550 HP

By Class

Class 1-2

(0.5-3 Kg/s)

(0.5-3 Kg/s) Class 3-4

(5-8 Kg/s)

(5-8 Kg/s) Class 5-6

(9-12 Kg/s)

(9-12 Kg/s) Class 7

(12-14 Kg/s)

By Grain Tank Size

< 250 bu

250-350 bu

> 350 bu

By Crop Type

Wheat

Rice

Corn

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



