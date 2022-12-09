Hand Tools Market Global Analysis Opportunity and Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Hand Tools Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.
The global hand tools market was valued at US$ 11,246.46 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 14,991.73 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Leading Competitors
The leading five companies in the market collectively accounted for nearly 60% of the share in the global hand tools market in 2021. The key players in the market are Stanley Black and Decker, Robert Bosch GmbH, MISUMI Group Inc, Snap-On Inc, Milwaukee Tool Corporation, Klein Tools, Fluke Corporation, KNIPEX Group, Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, Emil Lux GmbH & Co. KG, Sathlwille Tools, Gedore GmbH, KS Tools Werkzeuge and Maschinen GmbH, Wera Tools, Apex Tool Groupamong others. These companies are focusing on adopting strategies such as improving the efficacy of tools and offering better sales services to stay ahead of the competition in the highly competitive market scenario.
The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.
The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Segmentation Analysis
The global hand tools market is sub-segmented into:
By Type
- Wrenches
- Chisels
- Hammers
- Hand Saws
- Axes
- Pry Bars
- Staple Guns
- Hand Files
- Vise
- Anvils
- Scissors
- C-Clamps
- Crowbars
- Hand Planer
- Mallet
- Screwdrivers
- Pliers
- Measurement Tape
- Level
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- eMarketplaces
- Brand Website
- Offline
- Supermarket/ Hypermarket
- Hardware Stores
By End User
- Industrial
- Metalworks
- Electrical
- Woodworking and Carpentry
- Welding
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Professional
- Residential/DIY
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Taiwan
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
