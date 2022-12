A sweater worn by soccer legend Pele is displayed on his baby crib inside the reconstructed home where he was born and lived until he was 3 years old,... A sweater worn by soccer legend Pele is displayed on his baby crib inside the reconstructed home where he was born and lived until he was 3 years old, in Tres Coracoes, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The 82-year-old Pele has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)