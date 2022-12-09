Taiwan reports 14,295 local COVID cases, 32 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 9) announced 14,295 local COVID cases, a 1.9% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC confirmed 64 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,441,828. The 32 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,617.

Local cases

The local cases include 6,491 males, 7,791 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 32 deaths announced on Friday include 17 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 330 had a history of chronic disease, and 21 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 64 imported cases included 30 males and 34 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Among the countries and regions of origin listed were Japan, the U.S., the U.K., Hong Kong, and South Korea.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,441,828 cases, of which 8,403,616 were local and 38,158 were imported. So far, 14,617 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.