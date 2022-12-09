Travel advisories from 5 countries warn about Taiwan's 'battlefield-like' traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of a scathing report on Taiwan's traffic, Taiwanese netizens noticed that the travel advisories for five major developed countries also warn their citizens about the hazards of using transportation in Taiwan.

The American media outlet CNN Travel earlier this week claimed that although Taiwan has "battlefield-like" traffic conditions, and cited a Facebook page that labeled Taiwan as a "living hell for pedestrians." The news resonated with many people in Taiwan. Users of the online forum PTT found the Taiwan travel tips from the governments of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan all mentioned that traffic in Taiwan is a big problem.

In a thread titled "US, UK, Australia, Canada and Japan Governments: Taiwan Travel Tips Traffic Safety," PTT user Formosan listed the travel advisories regarding Taiwan's traffic issued by the five countries for their citizens.

U.S.

The U.S. Department of State warned travelers to exercise caution when crossing streets because "many drivers do not respect the pedestrian's right of way." It pointed out that many drivers run red lights, "especially just after they change."

The travel notice also advised that taxis and buses "may swerve to the side of the road to pick up passengers with little notice or regard for other vehicles."

U.K.

The foreign travel advice section of the GOV.UK website stated that although roads and vehicles are well-maintained, "scooters and motorcycles often weave in and out of traffic." It also advised British travelers to beware when crossing the street because "vehicles might not stop at pedestrian crossings."

Roads and vehicles are well-maintained but scooters and motorcycles often weave in and out of traffic. Be alert when crossing roads as vehicles might not stop at pedestrian crossings.

Australia

On the smartraveller.gov.au website, like the U.K. page, it warned Australian tourists visiting Taiwan that "scooters and motorcycles often weave in and out of traffic." It recommended travelers look before stepping onto the street because "vehicles might not stop at pedestrian crossings."

Canada

In the travel advice section of the travel.gc.ca website, the Canadian government used harsher language to describe the traffic situation in Taiwan: "Motorcycle and scooter drivers don’t respect traffic laws. They are extremely reckless." It advised Canadians against driving or riding motorcycles in the country, even if they are experienced motorcyclists.

It also advised Canadian tourists to be especially cautious when walking and biking. The advisory recommended travelers use elevated walkways or pedestrian bridges "whenever possible."

Japan

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website goes into the most detail about Taiwan's "transportation situation" of these five countries.

1. Traffic accident situation

Compared to Japan, in Taiwan you often encounter situations where traffic rules and manners are not followed. According to police statistics from 2020, the annual number of traffic accidents reached 362,393.

Although Taiwan's population is about one-fifth of Japan's population, the number of traffic accidents in 2020 exceeds the number of accidents in Japan (309,178). It can be said that the risk of getting into a traffic accident is higher than in Japan, so exercise caution when going out.

2. Traffic accidents involving Japanese

In the past, a Japanese person was involved in a traffic accident at an intersection in Taipei late at night and was seriously injured. The Japanese person mentioned in this case was involved in the accident while walking on the pedestrian crossing with a green light.

Another Japanese died in a traffic accident while crossing the road at night. There was also a case in which a Japanese driver died in a traffic accident while operating a vehicle.

3. Measures to avoid traffic accidents

The important thing is to be clearly aware of the differences in traffic conditions and customs between Japan and Taiwan, and pay particular attention to the following tips:

○ The driver's seat of the car is on the left side, and the traffic is on the right side, which is the opposite side of Japan.

○ Taiwanese drivers tend to prioritize vehicles over pedestrians, compared to Japan and their driving manners are not as good as Japan.

○ When waiting at a traffic light, stand slightly away from the roadway (do not get too close to the roadway) to prevent secondary damage from an accident in the intersection.

○ Regardless of the time of day, even when walking on a pedestrian crossing with a green light, carefully observe the surrounding vehicles.

○ Be sure to check your surroundings carefully, as cars and motorcycles may jump out of alleys without stopping.

○ It is common for scooter-type motorcycles to park on sidewalks, and it is common to see motorcycles riding on sidewalks.

○ When driving a vehicle, pay close attention to the distance between vehicles, when turning right, changing lanes, etc ...”

Taiwanese netizens concurred with many of the points and were impressed with the detail that the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs went into:

"Japan's is quite detailed."

"Taiwan's traffic is bad, even for the natives XD."

"Japan's advice is so practical XD."

"Scooter drivers ride on the sidewalk and still yell at pedestrians."

"Walking is full of dangers."

"Internationally certified garbage traffic."