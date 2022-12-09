Mikonowicz, Toledo women upend No. 14 Michigan 71-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws at 3.1 seconds as Toledo beat No. 14 Michigan 71-68 on Thursday night for its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996.

The Rockets (7-2) extended their nation's best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines' home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation.

Toledo took the lead with a 7-0 run in the first quarter, had a lead of 13 and was up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan (9-1) took a 66-64 lead on a layup by Laila Phelia with 1:41 to go but Khera Goss answered with a three-point play. Both teams had an empty possession before Leigha Brown put the Wolverines on top 68-67 win a shot from the elbow with 20.3 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Mikonowicz got the ball at the right elbow and drove to the basket for the winner. She padded that with foul shots after grabbing the rebound on a Brown miss.

Sophia Wiard led Toledo with 15 points and Nan Garcia had 14, both hitting three 3-pointers. Quinesha Lockett had 12 points and Goss and Mikonowicz both had 11. Garcia and Mikonowicz both had seven rebounds.

Phelia had 20 points and eight rebounds and Emily Kiser 15 and eight for Michigan, which plays Appalachian State on Dec. 17.

The Wolverines were only allowing 55.2 points a game and holding opponents to 38% shooting. The Rockets were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 50% overall, plus went 12 of 12 from the foul line.

