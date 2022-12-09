8 in 10 Consumers Expect to Gain Weight at The End of The Year – Herbalife Nutrition Survey

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 December 2022 - Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition released the findings from its 2022 Asia Pacific Holiday Eating Survey today, which revealed that 80% of consumers expected to gain weight during the end of this year because they are less healthy than usual during this time of year. The respondents admitted to not getting enough sleep or keeping a regular sleep schedule, and eating unbalanced meals due to stress, lack of time and the temptation of holiday meals.



The survey also showed that one in three (32%) consumers are still carrying the weight they gained at the end of last year. Despite this, respondents are still planning to be unhealthy this year — in fact, five in 10 respondents (51%) are using the end of the year as an excuse to postpone eating healthily.



"Many people overeat during holiday family and friend gatherings, but by consuming some protein rich snacks before the party, you won't feel as hungry and therefore reduce the chances of overeating," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife Nutrition. "As our enjoyment of food is often in the first bite, it's best to enjoy the taste with just a small bite and avoid the discomfort of overeating this holiday."



The average consumer expects to gain two kilograms before 2023 — on top of any weight they're still carrying around from last year.



When it comes to eating habits, some respondents take this to a more extreme level than others: 38% have eaten more than one dessert at a meal, 37% have eaten more than three meals in a day, and 34% admit eating more than one of the same meals in a day (for example, two dinners).



While many are planning to end 2022 on an unhealthy streak — they're planning to start 2023 with a clean slate.



The majority (58%) of those surveyed said they are making New Year's resolutions, most of which are related to health. The top resolutions were:





Eating healthier (59%)

Saving money (57%)

Exercising more (56%)

Improving work-life balance (53%)

Focusing on self-care (50%)

"The New Year is an excellent time to get back on track with a renewed commitment to year-round health, and although it's common to gain weight at the end of the year, the mostsuccessful New Year's health resolutions combine nutritious balanced diets and exercise, along with specific and attainable goals," added Bradley.Herbalife Nutrition's Asia Pacific Holiday Eating survey was conducted by One Poll among 2,250 respondents in the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.



