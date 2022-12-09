Alexa
Polish lawmaker conferred Taiwan's Friendship Medal of Diplomacy

Waldemar Andzel awarded medal for contributions to Poland-Taiwan ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/09 10:51
Poland-Taiwan Parliamentary Group Chair Waldemar Andzel and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (MOFA photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Polish lawmaker Waldemar Andzel was awarded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) Friendship Medal of Diplomacy on Thursday (Dec. 8) for his contributions to Taiwan-Poland relations.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) praised Andzel, the chair of the Poland-Taiwan Parliamentary Group, as an important force in the Polish parliament for promoting bilateral relations and supporting Taiwan’s international participation, per a MOFA press release. Wu thanked Andzel for speaking up for Taiwan, urging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and encouraging Lithuania to deepen exchanges with Taiwan.

Wu pointed out that Andzel also facilitated the Polish government’s donation of 400,000 doses of COVID vaccines to Taiwan and handled Taiwan’s donation of US$3.5 million (NT$107.2 million) to Poland’s Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves for the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees. He praised the Polish lawmaker as a true friend of Taiwan.

Andzel said that Poland and Taiwan are close partners who share the values of democracy and human rights. They support each other and face different challenges together. The two countries can expand cooperation in key industries in the future, he said.

Andzel reiterated that the Polish parliament has always supported Taiwan's security and Taiwan Strait peace. He added that he will continue to support and speak out for Taiwan via various platforms.

The Polish lawmaker led a delegation to Taiwan from Dec. 5-9 and met with top Taiwan government officials. The group consisted of fellow parliamentarians Violetta Porowska, Jerzy Polaczek, Cezary Grabarczyk, Jarosław Krajewski, Dobromir Sosnierz, and Agnieszka Soin.
