China Aid announces Xu Qin as winner of Lin Zhao Freedom Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Aid Association is pleased to announce Xu Qin (徐秦) as the winner of the Lin Zhao Freedom Award 2022.

Xu is a well-known activist who served as the secretary general of the civil organization "China Human Rights Watch" and a spokesperson for Rose Team (玫瑰中國), a group committed to promoting political dialogue. Despite the arrests of her coworkers Qin Yongmin and Liu Xinglian in 2015, she remained unafraid and continued her work, paying close attention to human rights affairs, participating in rights protection, and forming close relations with other petitioners and activists.

On February 9, 2018, before the trial of Qin Yongmin's case for subversion of state power, Chinese officials detained Ms. Xu. On March 11, she was placed under residential surveillance at a designated location and released on bail for the crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, an unfounded charge often used by the Chinese Communist Party to silence dissidents. She was also indicted on April 24, 2020, on suspicion of “inciting subversion of state power” and placed under residential surveillance in May 2021. She was ultimately arrested on November 4, 2021 and is currently detained in the Yangzhou City Detention Center.

The Lin Zhao Freedom Award is given in honor of Lin Zhao, a Chinese Christian who was murdered for her dissent against the Communist Party. An outspoken author and poet, she was classified as a human rights activist in 1958, four years after enrolling at Peking University. In October 1960, she was arrested for participating in the planning of the underground publication “Xinghuo/Spark.”

During her imprisonment in the Tilanqiao Prison, she used her blood to write a book against then-Chairman Mao Zedong and the Chinese Communist Party’s “tyranny enslavement.” On April 29, 1968, Lin Zhao was sentenced to death, and the officials shot her on the same day.

On August 22, 1980, the Shanghai Higher People’s Court posthumously revoked the ruling and found her not guilty on the grounds of mental illness. On December 30, 1981, they reviewed the case again and concluded that the mental illness ruling was inappropriate, fully acquitting her.

On the 50th anniversary of Lin’s death in 2018, ChinaAid established the Lin Zhao Freedom Award to be given to Chinese citizens who show an exemplary commitment to Chinese civil society and the progression of rule of law. Ms. Xu was picked by a committee from a pool of 10 qualified individuals.

“Ms. Xu exemplifies the legacy of Lin Zhao in her commitment to her faith and pursuit of a free democratic China even at great cost to herself,” Dr. Bob Fu, founder and president of ChinaAid, said of this year’s recipient. He continued, “We admire her courage and pray for justice for her case. We urge the world to do the same.”

ChinaAid is committed to honoring activists, leaders, and prisoners of conscience like Xu Qin who the Chinese Communist Party tries and fails to silence.