American Express Opens Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 December 2022 - American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced it has opened a new Decision Science Center of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore that will deliver global data-driven solutions. The CoE will focus on data science applications in the areas of credit and fraud risk model development and production using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP).



"Singapore is a recognized world-leading financial and technology hub," said Changbin Wang, Managing Director for the American Express Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence, "Setting up a global innovation center in Singapore reflects our commitment to continue investing in this country, and we are confident the country's exceptional and diverse talent will help fuel American Express' next wave of innovation to better service our global Card Member base."



"American Express' Decision Science CoE is an exciting addition to Singapore's digital industry, presenting more opportunities for talent to apply cutting-edge research methods to solve global-scale and complex issues faced by the industry. We look forward to the exciting outcomes from the CoE which will in turn attract and groom global experts from Singapore," said Philbert Gomez, Vice President and Head, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG).



Over time, American Express is expected to expand the focus of the Center of Excellence to include cutting-edge research leading to the development of other AI, ML and NLP technology use cases to support the company's growth aspirations.



Hiring for the Decision Science Center of Excellence



Hiring for the Innovation Lab will begin immediately. The Company is seeking candidates with master's degrees or PhDs in the areas of mathematics, engineering, finance, computer science, or other equivalent technical programs for data scientist and AI/ML researcher roles. Interested candidates can check here for job listings.

#AmericanExpress



ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.



corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.


