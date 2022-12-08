NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|209
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|289
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|252
|223
|New England
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|249
|226
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|219
|240
|Indianapolis
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|209
|298
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|258
|272
|e-Houston
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|188
|287
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|285
|236
|Cincinnati
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|312
|255
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|290
|300
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|213
|277
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|350
|270
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|272
|309
|Las Vegas
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|292
|296
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|166
|204
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|338
|226
|Dallas
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|206
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|245
|252
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|217
|219
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|288
|312
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|230
|266
|New Orleans
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|265
|297
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|289
|279
|Detroit
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|315
|324
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|e-Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|270
|333
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|190
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|318
|304
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|L.A. Rams
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|201
|280
e-Eliminated from playoffs
___
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.