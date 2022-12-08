SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 19 11 6 2 0 24 60 57 Peoria 14 10 3 1 0 21 49 34 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33 Birmingham 14 9 4 1 0 19 59 43 Huntsville 14 9 5 0 0 18 43 36 Quad City 15 9 6 0 0 18 41 33 Knoxville 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 41 Pensacola 16 8 8 0 0 16 60 60 Fayetteville 17 7 8 2 0 16 47 57 Macon 13 2 9 2 0 6 34 56 Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 33 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled