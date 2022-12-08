All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|22
|14
|3
|3
|2
|33
|68
|57
|Hershey
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|62
|51
|Bridgeport
|21
|13
|4
|4
|0
|30
|79
|64
|Charlotte
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|68
|69
|WB/Scranton
|20
|11
|6
|1
|2
|25
|59
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|56
|62
|Springfield
|22
|8
|10
|0
|4
|20
|62
|66
|Hartford
|20
|6
|9
|1
|4
|17
|47
|66
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|72
|69
|Rochester
|21
|11
|8
|1
|1
|24
|68
|73
|Cleveland
|19
|10
|6
|1
|2
|23
|75
|74
|Syracuse
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|82
|78
|Belleville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|79
|87
|Utica
|18
|7
|7
|3
|1
|18
|51
|55
|Laval
|23
|7
|13
|3
|0
|17
|75
|94
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|21
|14
|6
|0
|1
|29
|79
|60
|Texas
|22
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|77
|65
|Rockford
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|78
|66
|Manitoba
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|59
|53
|Iowa
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|64
|68
|Grand Rapids
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|65
|85
|Chicago
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|48
|71
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|66
|52
|Calgary
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|83
|56
|Ontario
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|61
|50
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|62
|64
|Coachella Valley
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|59
|49
|Abbotsford
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|70
|71
|Tucson
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|59
|61
|Bakersfield
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|69
|Henderson
|23
|7
|15
|0
|1
|15
|57
|71
|San Diego
|22
|6
|16
|0
|0
|12
|57
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 4, Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 2
Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Syracuse 5, Rochester 1
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1
Henderson 3, Ontario 1
No games scheduled
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.