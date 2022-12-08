NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 25 21 3 1 43 100 53 New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57 Toronto 27 16 5 6 38 83 66 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73 Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78 Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79 N.Y. Rangers 28 13 10 5 31 87 81 Florida 26 12 10 4 28 90 88 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 Washington 28 12 12 4 28 78 86 Buffalo 26 12 13 1 25 105 96 Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89 Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83 Columbus 25 8 15 2 18 71 105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 28 19 8 1 39 95 76 Winnipeg 24 16 7 1 33 79 61 Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79 Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76 Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99 Edmonton 27 15 12 0 30 97 95 Calgary 26 13 10 3 29 81 79 Minnesota 25 13 10 2 28 81 79 Colorado 24 13 10 1 27 78 70 Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100 San Jose 29 8 16 5 21 87 109 Arizona 24 7 13 4 18 63 89 Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91 Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 4

Calgary 5, Minnesota 3

Boston 4, Colorado 0

Edmonton 8, Arizona 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 1

Vancouver 6, San Jose 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.