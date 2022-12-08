North America Medical Sensors Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report and Forecast 2031

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the North America Medical Sensors Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the North America Medical Sensors Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study. North America medical sensors market is projected to grow by 8.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,487.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensors in medical facilities, rising incidents of chronic diseases along with the growing elderly population, emerging IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare, and the accelerating demand for wearable devices such as ventilators amid COVID-19.

Selected Key Players:

Amphenol Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Sensirion AG

Servoflo Corporation

Siemens AG

Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical)

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity Ltd (First Sensors AG)

Tekscan Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Highlighted with 25 tables and 54 figures, this 112-page report North America Medical Sensors Market 2021-2031 by Mechanism (Physical, Biomedical, Chemical), Product Type (Force, Airflow, Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Motion, Image, Others), Application (Diagnostics & Imaging, Patient Monitoring, Medical Implants & Endoscopy, Wellness & Fitness, Others), Procedure (Noninvasive, Minimally Invasive, Invasive), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America medical sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify medical sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region.

Based on Mechanism

Physical Sensors

Biomedical Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Based on Product Type

Force Sensors

Airflow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion Sensors

Image Sensors

Other Product Types

By Application

Diagnostics & Imaging

Patient Monitoring

Medical Implants & Endoscopy

Wellness & Fitness

Other Applications

By Procedure

Noninvasive Medical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

Invasive Medical Procedures

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Centers

Assisted Living Facilities

Other End Users

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

