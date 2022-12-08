Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The global coated endotracheal tube market revenue was US$ 134.8 million in 2021. The global coated endotracheal tube market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 240.99 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An endotracheal tube is a medical device that provides artificial airways. This device delivers oxygen when patients cannot breathe on their own. In addition to helping the patient breathe, it enters through the mouth or nose into the trachea (windpipe). The coated endotracheal tube prevents biofilm by coating it with antithrombotic agents. It prevents biofilm formation and bacterial colonization, which reduces the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth of the global coated endotracheal tubes market is mainly due to the increased use of surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries.

The rising number of ventilator-associated pneumonia cases, the use of technologically advanced endotracheal tubes, and developments in nanobiotechnology and drug design are forecast to drive the market for coated endotracheal tubes.

Laparoscopic surgeries may experience a slower global coated endotracheal tubes market growth due to a lack of skilled professionals and postoperative risks.

Due to the surge in the geriatric population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high rate of VAP patients in developing countries, the global coated endotracheal tubes market presents lucrative opportunities for growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

With the advent of COVID-19, the demand for coated endotracheal tubes has significantly increased since breathing difficulties are one of the most obvious signs of infection. The pandemic led to emergency product approvals. For example, U.S.-based biotech firm N8 obtained emergency use authorization from Health Canada for its CeraSheild Endotracheal Tubes used in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.

The company manufactures patented products with an anti-fouling coating designed to help prevent bacterial infections. COVID-19 patients require endotracheal intubation for their breathing so that their bodies can survive as their immune systems fight the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, and this trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. As a result of increasing cases of pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, cancer, and other diseases, the rate of death has increased. A primary factor contributing to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market is the rise in demand for coated endotracheal tubes in such diseases.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global coated endotracheal tube market are:

Bactiguard Holding AB

C. R. Bard, Incorporated

Enox Biopharma Incorporated

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Innovative Surface Technologies, Incorporated

N8 Medical, LLC

Sharklet Technologies, Incorporated

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Venner Medical GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global coated endotracheal tube market segmentation focuses on Intubation, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

Segmentation based on Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Speech Analytics Market

Commercial Refrigeration Market

Smart Lighting Market

Industrial Refrigeration Market

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Air Purification Systems Market

Outdoor LED Market

Defense Electronics Market

On Board Charger Market

Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market