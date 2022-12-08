Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The global coated endotracheal tube market revenue was US$ 134.8 million in 2021. The global coated endotracheal tube market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 240.99 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An endotracheal tube is a medical device that provides artificial airways. This device delivers oxygen when patients cannot breathe on their own. In addition to helping the patient breathe, it enters through the mouth or nose into the trachea (windpipe). The coated endotracheal tube prevents biofilm by coating it with antithrombotic agents. It prevents biofilm formation and bacterial colonization, which reduces the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The growth of the global coated endotracheal tubes market is mainly due to the increased use of surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries.
- The rising number of ventilator-associated pneumonia cases, the use of technologically advanced endotracheal tubes, and developments in nanobiotechnology and drug design are forecast to drive the market for coated endotracheal tubes.
- Laparoscopic surgeries may experience a slower global coated endotracheal tubes market growth due to a lack of skilled professionals and postoperative risks.
- Due to the surge in the geriatric population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high rate of VAP patients in developing countries, the global coated endotracheal tubes market presents lucrative opportunities for growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
With the advent of COVID-19, the demand for coated endotracheal tubes has significantly increased since breathing difficulties are one of the most obvious signs of infection. The pandemic led to emergency product approvals. For example, U.S.-based biotech firm N8 obtained emergency use authorization from Health Canada for its CeraSheild Endotracheal Tubes used in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.
The company manufactures patented products with an anti-fouling coating designed to help prevent bacterial infections. COVID-19 patients require endotracheal intubation for their breathing so that their bodies can survive as their immune systems fight the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557
Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, and this trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. As a result of increasing cases of pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, cancer, and other diseases, the rate of death has increased. A primary factor contributing to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market is the rise in demand for coated endotracheal tubes in such diseases.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global coated endotracheal tube market are:
- Bactiguard Holding AB
- C. R. Bard, Incorporated
- Enox Biopharma Incorporated
- Hospiteknik Healthcare
- Innovative Surface Technologies, Incorporated
- N8 Medical, LLC
- Sharklet Technologies, Incorporated
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Venner Medical GmbH
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global coated endotracheal tube market segmentation focuses on Intubation, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Intubation
- Orotracheal Intubation
- Nasotracheal Intubation
Segmentation based on Application
- Anesthesia
- Emergency Medicine
- Others
Segmentation based on End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC557
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Speech Analytics Market
Commercial Refrigeration Market
Smart Lighting Market
Industrial Refrigeration Market
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
Air Purification Systems Market
Outdoor LED Market
Defense Electronics Market
On Board Charger Market
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market