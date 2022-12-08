Sodium Hypochlorite Market Size, Growth Analysis, Share, Overview, Trends, and Forecast 2030

The global sodium hypochlorite market revenue was US$ 279.3 million in 2021. The global sodium hypochlorite market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 422.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sodium hypochlorite is also known as liquid bleach. It consists of a sodium cation and a hypochlorite ion. In a long-term household chemical application, it is a highly reactive, volatile paler yellowish-green aqueous solution. Bleaching, sterilizing, germicidal, oxidizing, and disinfecting sodium hypochlorite is among the effects of sodium hypochlorite. The combination of chlorine gas and caustic soda produces sodium hypochlorite on a large scale. The powerful disinfectant properties of this ingredient make it a popular active ingredient in water treatment and cleaning solutions. In addition, it serves as a disinfectant that keeps swimming pools and drinking water safe and serves as a cleaning agent for veterinary, food processing, and odor elimination purposes. Paper & pulp and textile industries use it as a bleaching agent.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

With the rise in urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, the demand for wastewater chemical treatment has increased significantly. Thus, contributing to the growth of the global sodium hypochlorite market.

The sodium hypochlorite market is likely to be boosted by the exponentially expanding bleach demand in the textile industry and pulp and paper industry in the upcoming years.

The rising demand for sodium hypochlorite for disinfecting surgical instruments and hospital rooms grows in the medical industry. The global sodium hypochlorite market is likely to expand during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about the need to disinfect office spaces, public restrooms, malls, and complexes drives demand for sodium hypochlorite, thereby driving the global market.

Due to sodium hypochlorite’s hazardous nature, it may slow down the market expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In COVID-19, the sanitizer industry reflected immense global sales. After the spread of the virus, it became evident how important personal hygiene was, which led to the widespread use of hand sanitizers and other disinfectants. Sodium hypochlorite is one of the primary feedstocks used by companies worldwide when formulating hygiene products. As people become more aware of the virtues of cleaning products, they use more of them, which drives up demand for products like sodium hypochlorite and propels the market forward. Additionally, an increase in demand for hand sanitizers during the pandemic has supported sodium hypochlorite market growth.

Regional Insights

During the forecast period, Europe is forecast to grow in the global sodium hypochlorite market growth. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing demand from several industries, such as paper, textile, and consumer goods. In addition, in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., the economic development results in a significant demand for bleach, detergents, and surface cleaners that contain sodium hypochlorite.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sodium hypochlorite market are:

Advance Chemicals

The Clorox Company

Hawkins, Incorporated

ICL Group Limited

Kemira Oyj

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Odyssey Manufacturing

Olin Corporation

PCC Group

Vynova Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global sodium hypochlorite market segmentation focuses on Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Disinfection & Cleaning

Bleaching

Oxidizing

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Water treatment

Agricultural

Chemical

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

