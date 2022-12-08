Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2030

The global aminoethylethanolamine market value was US$ 222.3 million in 2020. The global aminoethylethanolamine market is forecast to reach US$ 357.3 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
An aminoethylethanolamine molecule consists of a linear molecule with primary and secondary amine groups with the formula C4H12N2O. It is a hygroscopic liquid with the smallest possible amount of ethylenediamine impurity. Aminoethylethanolamine is also known as N-(2-Aminoethyl)ethanolamine, N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)ethylenediamine, 2-[(2-aminoethyl)amino], and N-(β-Hydroxyethyl)-Ethylenediamine. The odor is mild and resembles that of ammonia. The liquid form of aminoethylethanolamine is water-soluble, colorless, clear, and viscous. Insoluble in water, ethanol, and acetone, but miscible in ether, benzene, and hexane. This product serves as an intermediate in producing surfactants, sequestering agents, cationic textile softeners, antistatic agents, corrosion inhibitors, and insecticides.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Cleanliness trends have fueled the demand for cleaners and surfactants in which aminoethylethanolamine is used as a chelating agent to prevent the deposition of minerals on surfaces during the manufacturing process. It may be one of the main drivers of growth for the global aminoethylethanolamine market.
- The growing demand for industrial cleaning solutions among a number of industries, including oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others, is fueling the growth of the aminoethylethanolamine market. These factors, collectively, boost the global demand for aminoethylethanolamine.
- Prolonged exposure to aminoethylethanolamine can lead to severe skin burns, eye damage, irritation in the nose, throat, lungs, and asthma-like symptoms. This factor may slow down the global aminoethylethanolamine market growth.
- High absorption capacity and low energy costs make it an excellent alternative to traditional tertiary amine solutions, such as methyl diethanolamine (MDEA), for absorbent manufacturing. The emergence of this trend will likely create opportunities in the global aminoethylethanolamine market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Coronavirus is a global pandemic affecting several countries and causing huge losses to people and the economy.
Many industries require aminoethylethanolamine, including textiles, automotive, and chemicals, which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many automotive companies have temporarily closed or minimized their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce that used aminoethylethanolamine to produce lubricant. During COVID-19, this temporarily reduced the demand for aminoethylethanolamine.
Falling incomes and international travel restrictions led to a decline in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in the aerospace industry.
COVID-19 has temporarily halted aircraft manufacturing, resulting in a decline in the demand for aminoethylethanolamine in aerospace and aviation. A temporary halt on several building & construction projects during the COVID-19 period also affected the aminoethylethanolamine market.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region was the largest market in terms of revenue. The market will continue to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries in China, Indonesia, Japan, India, and Thailand on the basis of ease of access to raw materials and skilled labor. It is a hub for several automakers who constantly need lubricants of high quality. Aminoethylethanolamine consumption in the region will likely be positively affected by this development.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aminoethylethanolamine market are:
- BASF SE
- Nouryon
- Dow Chemical Company
- Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Huntsman Corporation (HUN)
- Restek Corporation
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- PolyOne Corporation
- Sanitized AG
- BioCote Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global aminoethylethanolamine market segmentation focuses on Grade, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Grade
- >99%
- <99%
Segmentation based on Application
- Chelating Agent
- Surfactants
- Textile Additives
- Fabric Softener
- Lubricants
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
