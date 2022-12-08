Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2030

The global aminoethylethanolamine market value was US$ 222.3 million in 2020. The global aminoethylethanolamine market is forecast to reach US$ 357.3 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An aminoethylethanolamine molecule consists of a linear molecule with primary and secondary amine groups with the formula C4H12N2O. It is a hygroscopic liquid with the smallest possible amount of ethylenediamine impurity. Aminoethylethanolamine is also known as N-(2-Aminoethyl)ethanolamine, N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)ethylenediamine, 2-[(2-aminoethyl)amino], and N-(β-Hydroxyethyl)-Ethylenediamine. The odor is mild and resembles that of ammonia. The liquid form of aminoethylethanolamine is water-soluble, colorless, clear, and viscous. Insoluble in water, ethanol, and acetone, but miscible in ether, benzene, and hexane. This product serves as an intermediate in producing surfactants, sequestering agents, cationic textile softeners, antistatic agents, corrosion inhibitors, and insecticides.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC573

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Cleanliness trends have fueled the demand for cleaners and surfactants in which aminoethylethanolamine is used as a chelating agent to prevent the deposition of minerals on surfaces during the manufacturing process. It may be one of the main drivers of growth for the global aminoethylethanolamine market.

The growing demand for industrial cleaning solutions among a number of industries, including oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others, is fueling the growth of the aminoethylethanolamine market. These factors, collectively, boost the global demand for aminoethylethanolamine.

Prolonged exposure to aminoethylethanolamine can lead to severe skin burns, eye damage, irritation in the nose, throat, lungs, and asthma-like symptoms. This factor may slow down the global aminoethylethanolamine market growth.

High absorption capacity and low energy costs make it an excellent alternative to traditional tertiary amine solutions, such as methyl diethanolamine (MDEA), for absorbent manufacturing. The emergence of this trend will likely create opportunities in the global aminoethylethanolamine market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Coronavirus is a global pandemic affecting several countries and causing huge losses to people and the economy.

Many industries require aminoethylethanolamine, including textiles, automotive, and chemicals, which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many automotive companies have temporarily closed or minimized their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce that used aminoethylethanolamine to produce lubricant. During COVID-19, this temporarily reduced the demand for aminoethylethanolamine.

Falling incomes and international travel restrictions led to a decline in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in the aerospace industry.

COVID-19 has temporarily halted aircraft manufacturing, resulting in a decline in the demand for aminoethylethanolamine in aerospace and aviation. A temporary halt on several building & construction projects during the COVID-19 period also affected the aminoethylethanolamine market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC573

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market in terms of revenue. The market will continue to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries in China, Indonesia, Japan, India, and Thailand on the basis of ease of access to raw materials and skilled labor. It is a hub for several automakers who constantly need lubricants of high quality. Aminoethylethanolamine consumption in the region will likely be positively affected by this development.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aminoethylethanolamine market are:

BASF SE

Nouryon

Dow Chemical Company

Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Restek Corporation

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Sanitized AG

BioCote Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aminoethylethanolamine market segmentation focuses on Grade, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Grade

>99%

<99%

Segmentation based on Application

Chelating Agent

Surfactants

Textile Additives

Fabric Softener

Lubricants

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC573

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC573

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Drip Irrigation System Market

Environmental Monitoring Market

Thermoelectric Generators Market

Electricity Meters Market

Carbon Black in Lead Acid Battery Market

Hydrogen Generation Market

Hydraulic Workover Unit Market

Vapor Recovery Unit Market

Oil Storage Terminal Market

Concentrated Solar Power Market