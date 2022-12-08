Taiwanese volunteers in Ukraine share images, thoughts about joining war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In stories and videos relayed by director Issac Wang (汪怡昕), Taiwanese volunteers in Ukraine’s military forces shared their life on the frontline and thoughts about the war.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Wang wrote on Facebook that he received a set of postage stamps and a fragment of Russian artillery from a Taiwanese man currently serving as a press officer in the Ukraine military. The unnamed individual’s job is to photograph scenes from the front line.

According to Wang, the individual and his younger brother had worked with the Ukrainian artist group, LBWS, to graffiti two cats representing Ukraine and Taiwan holding hands on the wall of the Chinese embassy. Wang claimed to have taken a bazooka as a souvenir after destroying a Russian BTR carrier with it.



A mural shows two cats, representing Ukraine and Taiwan, holding hands. (Facebook, Issac Wang photo)

“He said that he moved with teams of soldiers on the frontline, and his standard gear included two Leica cameras, a first aid kit, and a gun. However, when enemies arrive, he must follow his comrades, pick up any usable weapon around him, and fight,” Wang wrote. “He said he isn’t a war photographer, he’s a fighting photographer! He said with a laugh, ‘the English for taking photos is to shoot, it totally makes sense!’”

Wang added that he asked the individual why he fought so hard. “He said he lived in Ukraine for so long, there was an emotional connection… He couldn’t just watch disaster occur; he couldn’t bear it!”

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Wang shared a video he received from another Taiwanese volunteer. In the video, the sound of explosions can be heard as a man eats breakfast and smokes a cigarette with a gun set up before him.

“A morning on the battlefield,” he said in the video. “Coffee and chocolate… slava Ukraini.”

Wang wrote that the individual was hit shortly after recording the video by Russian artillery. He lost two toes and suffered a severe concussion.



(Facebook, Issac Wang video)

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Wang shared a video from yet another Taiwanese soldier and stressed that those who have told him stories must remain anonymous because they are all on Russia’s “kill list. “They are also on China’s wanted list. Yes, it is (a list) dedicated to Taiwanese who joined the war! And compared to Russia hunting them, they’re warier of Chinese agents!”

In the video set in a dark location lit by candlelight, an individual said in a digitally altered voice that there was no water or power in the area. “Sorry to make you in Taiwan worry. Many people think we joined a war that is not our own. I cannot speak for everyone. To me, Ukraine and Taiwan are not that far apart. We have similar historical backgrounds and stories… I am not a hero, nor do I have a desire to kill. I am only shouldering the responsibility that a human should shoulder.”

He added, “I believe that when disasters occur, you who are in Taiwan can do better than I am. Finally, I hope war never arrives in our country.” He ended the video by referring to Tseng Sheng-guang (曾聖光), Taiwan’s recently deceased volunteer soldier: “Glory to us and to Sheng-guang.”



(Facebook, Issac Wang video)