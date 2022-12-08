China bans fish exports from Taiwan, approves only 1 application

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed on Thursday evening (Dec. 8) that China has once again barred Taiwanese food exports from entering the country, with only one company receiving approval.

In a press conference, COA Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) responded to rumors circulating within Taiwan’s fish export industry about China’s banning of several types of fish from entering. The Taiwan Squid and Saury Fisheries Association notified its members earlier in the day that China had suspended almost all imports or business registrations from Taiwan.

The main items that China banned include the Pacific saury, fourfinger threadfin, squid, mahi mahi, and tuna. The COA said the incident is linked to China’s demand to the world, made in April 2021, that any item exported to the country must be registered.

Chen said the COA confirmed that out of over 100 businesses that submitted supplementary paperwork by the deadline on Aug. 31 this year, only one received approval to continue exporting to China. He added China had not notified the COA or the Food and Drug Administration.

The two agencies are currently working to confirm the procedures to finish the registration process with China.