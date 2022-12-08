Mead Johnson Hong Kong Further Incentivizes Formula Can Recycling with the Latest Edition of "We CAN Protect the Future"

Expands collection point network to encourage parents and children to recycle together while earning discounts on everyday items

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 December 2022 - Mead Johnson Hong Kong ("Mead Johnson") is once again partnering with families to protect the environment. The company is bringing the latest and enhanced edition of the "We CAN Protect the Future" formula cans recycling program on December 13, 2022, through March 12, 2023.Through a collaboration with HKTVmall and the World Green Organization, Mead Johnson is simplifying green living for parents by expanding the number of collection points to 43 shops across 18 districts. By participating, families can receive e-vouchers for selected formula milk powder and other personal care and hygiene products, taking their first step towards a sustainable lifestyle. Mead Johnson remains committed to its sustainability agenda and will maintain momentum in protecting the environment with many similar initiatives, all with a single agenda: making green living an accessible choice for all.Mead Johnson launched Hong Kong's first formula can recycling program in 2021. Recycling 8,200 formula cans throughout the campaign so far, the city-wide program reduces environmental impact and encourages parents to lead by example in teaching children about clean recycling. The highly acclaimed program has received tremendous support from parents and immense recognition from the industry.To participate in the program, Hong Kong residents can bring clean formula cans to 43 designated HKTVmall O2O shops every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday throughout the program period. Regardless of their formula milk brand, participants will receive HKTVmall e-vouchersto enjoy discounts on formula milk and daily necessities, including Dettol's health protection products. In its new and improved avatar, the 'We CAN Protect the Future' initiative has set up new collection points in densely populated areas. With additional collection days scheduled on weekends, the program offers a fresh opportunity to parents to recycle conveniently during their shopping trips, a significant step towards encouraging green living."Since the launch of the program in 2021, we have been educating the public the concept of clean recycling and encouraging children to develop good recycling habits that will last. The latest edition of 'We CAN Protect the Future' program brings more collection dates and locations with a wider variety of rewards to encourage more parents to join the clean recycling drive and practice sustainable living." said, said, " HKTVmall is working seamlessly in promoting environmental protections, encouraging sustainable lifestyle, and bringing positive impacts to the society. With the same mission, we are delighted to partner with Mead Johnson and participate in the program once again, with eight new O2O shops added to the collection point network. In addition, these collection points will accept can collection on Sundays for the first time, making it even more convenient for busy working parents to practice clean recycling. We believe these incremental steps will encourage more parents to join the initiative through our extensive O2O network across Hong Kong."The first e-vouchers distribution period begins from 13 December 2022 to 12 March 2023 and the vouchers are valid from 12 December 2022 to 19 March 2023. During the campaign period, participants will receive two e-vouchers (HK$25 discount on HK$400 spending on select Mead Johnson's products in official store; and HK$25 discount on HK$200 spending on select products at Dettol, Finish, Vanish, MoveFree, Lysol official store) upon returning one cleaned formula can. Each person can redeem at most 4 vouchers per day. The voucher will be distributed on a first come first served basis while quantities last. For further details please check with the on-duty staff. All offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. All e-vouchers are not applicable to stage 1 infant formula. Terms and conditions: https://bit.ly/3h3rqXu

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.



Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.



Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for over half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.



Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with special needs, giving them hope.



For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/



About HKTVmall

HKTVmall is the largest 24-hour online shopping mall in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (SEHK: 1137). HKTVmall provides one-stop shop services including online shopping, marketing & digital advertising, big data analysis, smart logistics & fulfilment as well as physical O2O stores, and to transform all business operation, trading, retail, finance and daily life onto a single digital online platform to establish a unique digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.hktv.com.hk.



About World Green Organisation

The World Green Organisation (WGO) is an independent non-governmental organization concerned with environmental conservation and environmentally related livelihood and economic affairs. It provides a holistic approach to a fully integrated three-pronged solution that combines social, environmental, and economic dimensions for a paradigm shift towards low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways.



Through science-based policy research and community projects, the WGO aims to enhance the quality of the environment, promote a greener economy, and improve people's livelihoods. In particular, it will focus on the social concerns of underprivileged groups and on the creation of a green economy to help realize its vision of sustainable development.



For more information, visit www.thewgo.org/website/eng/.

