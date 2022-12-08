CECC advises vulnerable Taiwanese to leave China before COVID 'winter wave'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 8) warned that as it sheds off its zero-COVID measures, China will witness a new wave of cases in the winter and advised four types of vulnerable groups of Taiwanese living in China to consider returning to Taiwan for medical treatment and vaccinations.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC Head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that with China's implementation of 10 new eased epidemic prevention measures, there will be a new surge in COVID infections. Despite the loosening of COVID restrictions, Wang pointed out that case counts in China have been dropping in recent days.

Wang said that it could be possible that part of the decline in case counts is the dismantling of PCR testing stations, a shortfall in rapid antigen test kits, and there may be issues with the entire reporting system from various localities to the central government. Wang suggested that surely this was a temporary anomaly, and he then said that frankly speaking, these Chinese figures are "a little more difficult to understand."

The CECC head said that he believes all countries experiencing the first wave of an epidemic will experience chaos and overcrowding in medical facilities. Wang then cited foreign studies as estimating that China may need 1.1 million intensive care units (ICUs) during the peak phase of its outbreak.

Wang said that China only has 60,000 such ICUs, which he anticipates will quickly fill up, leading to overcrowding and the inability for some patients to obtain proper medical care. Wang then called on Taiwanese nationals expatriates living in China to consider returning to Taiwan to receive COVID vaccinations within the next two to three months.

He then advised four groups of Taiwanese at risk of contracting severe COVID infections to return to Taiwan to receive medical care and receive updated COVID vaccines. The vulnerable groups mentioned include the elderly, the seriously ill, people who have not yet been fully vaccinated, and people who have young children living with them.

According to the modeling by Wigram Capital Advisors, China's rapid dismantling of its zero-COVID measures may lead to an incomparable surge of infections during a "winter wave." The consulting firm estimated that 1 million people may die from the virus in the coming winter months, while researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai estimated that 1.6 million would die within about three months after COVID restrictions were lifted.