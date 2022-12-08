Wang Leehom's comeback concert to take place in Las Vegas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a year of hiatus caused by an ugly divorce from ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾), king of Mandopop Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) comeback concert is set to take place in Las Vegas on Jan 28, 2023.

After Lee accused Wang of soliciting prostitutes last year, the singer’s career collapsed. The couple’s divorce trial is still ongoing in New York and Taipei.

The low-profile musician Wang, 46, will perform at his upcoming concert titled “One Lee Hom Wang” next year in the United States. Chiu Li-Kwan (邱瓈寬), Chairwoman of concert organizer Kwan’s International, explained that the concert is named “one” because Wang is single and there is only one Wang Leehom in the music industry, according to the interview.

Chiu expressed her worries about the number of attendees after the scandal. "Wang has been working hard on practicing and writing music these days. Why do we take away chances for those who care about him and want to hear him sing?”

Wang said in a 15-second clip posted on Kwan’s International Instagram page that he will sing even if only one person shows up. Fans left messages for Chiu expressing gratitude for not giving up on Wang.

As the first person who discovered Wang’s musical talent and threw him his first concert nearly 20 years ago, Chiu shared that Wang has been a good friend, especially these past two years when she was having low moments.

She joked that it is like the worst two students are giving each other pep talks. “We can't go anywhere lower because we are already at the bottom,” said Chiu.

The concert will take place at Resorts World and has been planned for years but was postponed due to the pandemic. This is also Kwan’s International’s first concert in the United States, according to the report.