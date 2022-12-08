Alexa
Taiwan doctors warn tooth decay crisis looms for children due to COVID

Lack of dental checkups during the pandemic a cause of surge in caries cases

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/08 17:11
A dental clinic in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (TAPD) has flagged the risk of cavities in children from years of neglect and reduced dental visits amid the COVID pandemic.

Cases of severe tooth decay have been reported in youngsters as young as two, many of whom have not scheduled a dentist appointment in more than two years, according to TAPD.

A five-year-old girl had nine teeth removed because of untreated cavities that led to cellulitis. A two-year-old child saw their 20 milk teeth damaged as a result of caries and had to undergo full mouth reconstruction.

About 15.4% of grade three and four elementary students have not visited a dentist in six months, and up to 51.5% of junior high school students and 52.9% of senior high school students have not had a dental checkup during the same period, per the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Highlighting the importance of regular dental visits, TAPD said a disruption of over nine months can increase the likelihood of cavities in children, citing research. The risk increases substantially if no such appointments are made in over 24 months.

Tooth decay can be avoided by scheduling regular dental checkups, preferably every six months, from as early as one year of age. Better hygiene also helps, including brushing one’s teeth at least twice a day, coupled with flossing, the use of mouthwash, and chewing sugar-free gum after meals, according to the academy.
