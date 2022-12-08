Taiwan foreign ministry to follow developments of 2023 National Defense Authorization Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is thankful for U.S. congress’ continued support for Taiwan’s security, MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Thursday (Dec. 8), following news that the U.S. House and Senate agreed on a final draft of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes US$10 billion (NT$305.7 billion) in military aid for Taiwan.

Ou said during a press conference that the foreign ministry will maintain close communication and coordination with congress and the executive branch. She said the bill will hopefully be passed before the 117th U.S. congress session concludes.

If passed into law, the bill would deepen the partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. and ensure freedom, openness, peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Ou added.

The 2023 NDAA authorizes the State Department to provide Taiwan with up to US$2 billion in "Foreign Military Finance grant assistance" each year from 2023 to 2027 for weapons and military equipment purchases. The bill also allows US$2 billion in loans to enable Taiwan to buy arms from the U.S.

Additionally, the bill permits the U.S. president to build a "regional contingency stockpile" for Taiwan that includes "munitions and other appropriate defense articles." It also gives Taiwan the same treatment as major non-NATO allies in terms of priority to obtain "excess defense materials" from the U.S.

The bill is expected to pass in the Senate and House before the end of this month and then be submitted to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.