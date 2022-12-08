Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Size, Trade and Prices by Country and Product, Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is projected to grow by 109% in market valuation between 2022 and 2030, reaching a valuation of US$ 26,614.0 million by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The market features a monopolistic competitive landscape, with key players like PayPal, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., MasterCard, and Pagero AB collectively accounting for nearly 38.6% of the market. Major market players are adopting multi-channel strategies through investments and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their hold in the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc.,

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited (UK)

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

By EBPP Type

Biller-Direct EBPP

Consolidated EBPP

By Bill Type

Phone Bills

Electric Bill Payment

Gas Bill Payment

Other Expenses (DTH, Entertainment, etc.)

By Payment Channel

Mobile apps and wallets

Websites

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Kiosk

Others

By Industry

FMCG & F&B

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

HoReCa & QSRs

Healthcare

Apparel and Footwear

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



