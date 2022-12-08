Agriculture Tractors Market Size, Share, Growth Global Industry Demand, Key Players Update, Opportunity, and Research Methodology by Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Agriculture Tractors Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The global agriculture tractors market is projected to witness a growth opportunity of US$ 38,621.2 million during the period 2022-2030. The market is estimated to reach US$ 98,798.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

Leading players hold a substantial share in the market, accounting for more than 50% of market revenue in 2021. This makes the market highly competitive in nature. However, the rising competition and increasing focus of market players on consolidation strategies are expected to transform the competitive landscape to oligopolistic towards the end of the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are Deere & Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. India, Sonalika Group, and CNH Industrial America LLC. Other prominent players in the market include Massey Ferguson Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corp (Fendt), SDF S.p.A. (Deutz Fahr), New Holland (CNH Industrial N.V.), and Claas Group. The market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to stay competitive.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global agriculture tractor market is segmented into:

By Tractor Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractors

Garden Tractors

Orchard Type Tractors

Rotary Tillers

Implement Carrier Tractors

By Product (Fuel) Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Motor

By Wheel Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

By Engine Power Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

<20 Horsepower

21-35 Horsepower

36-50 Horsepower

51-90 Horsepower

91-120 Horsepower

121-150 Horsepower

151-180 Horsepower

181 HP-250 Horsepower

>250 Horsepower

By Region Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Myanmar South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



