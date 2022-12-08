Japan ex-vice defense minister warns Taiwan about new types of warfare

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Vice Defense Minister Nakayama Yasuhide said Thursday (Dec. 8) that Taiwan needs to intensify its cooperation with other countries in new types of warfare related to space, the Internet, and electromagnetic fields.

The former official was speaking at a news conference in Taipei to promote a book, the Liberty Times reported. In his comments, he emphasized the stability of relations between Taiwan and Japan from the era of President Chiang Kai-shek to the present day.

Both countries face similar threats, Nakayama said, describing the landing of five Chinese missiles in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in August during Beijing’s live-fire drills threatening Taiwan, as “no coincidence.” In combination with Russian military maneuvers, the Chinese moves also pose a danger to Japan, he said.

Nakayama also warned Taiwan that China might no longer just rely on attacks by sea, land, and air, but also use the Internet, electromagnetic fields, and even space for its aggressive plans. Therefore, Taiwan needs to prepare for those new forms of warfare and increase its cooperation with other countries to counter possible attacks.