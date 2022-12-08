Taiwan Buddhist master named one of BBC 100 Women 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cheng Yen (證嚴), a Taiwanese Buddhist nun, has been named to the list of the BBC 100 Women 2022 for her contributions to the development of Buddhism and her philanthropic deeds.

The BBC described Dharma Master Cheng Yen as one of the most influential figures in shaping modern Taiwanese Buddhism and whom some have compared to Mother Teresa.

The 85-year-old philanthropist found the Tzu Chi Foundation in 1966, a charity that has evolved from an organization of 30 housewives to one devoted to providing relief and medical aid internationally. A recent example of the charitable work by Tzu Chi involved financial assistance and supplies for refugees from war-torn Ukraine, according to the BBC.

The 10th edition of BBC 100 Women, the 2022 list marks the first time previous 100 Women were asked to nominate individuals they regarded as worth mentioning in the report.

The BBC noted that progress has been made in terms of women’s rights and the number of female leaders in the past decade, but much work needs to be done in many parts of the world. The list also sheds light on the role of women at the center of conflict, from the protesters calling for a change in Iran to those reeling from the prolonged war in Ukraine.