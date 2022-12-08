U.S., Italy stress importance of Taiwan Strait stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman highlighted Taiwan Strait stability in meetings with top Italian officials in Rome on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Sherman met with Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Ettore Sequi during which the two opposed “unilateral efforts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” according to the U.S. Department of State. They also highlighted the strong partnership between the U.S. and Italy and the shared resolve to further support the NATO alliance.

Sherman also had discussions of mutual concern with diplomatic advisor to the Italian prime minister, Ambassador Francesco Talo. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, in addition to the continued support of Ukraine.

In March, Italy’s Chamber of Duties approved a motion calling on the government to pay attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait. The vote resulted in 387 chamber members in favor of the proposal, 19 against, and 11 abstaining.

The motion urged the Italian government to take part in formulating an Indo-Pacific strategy and a policy to respond to tension in the Taiwan Strait.