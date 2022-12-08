Taiwan reports 15,227 local COVID cases, down 2.4% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 8) announced 15,227 local COVID cases, a 2.4% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 56 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,427,473. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,585.

Local cases

The local cases include 6,836 males, 8,378 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Thursday include 20 males and 17 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 35 had a history of chronic disease, and 21 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 56 imported cases included 26 males and 30 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,427,473 cases, of which 8,389,328 were local and 38,091 were imported. So far, 14,585 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.