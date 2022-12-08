Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te announces run for DPP chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Thursday (Dec. 8) he had informed President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of his intention to run for chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Tsai resigned from the party leadership after its poor performance in the Nov. 26 local elections, leaving Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) as acting chairman. DPP members will select the new leader on Jan. 15.

Lai, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday (Dec. 7), said on his Facebook page that he had phoned the president to tell her he would run for DPP leader and register next week. The official registration period runs from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, the Liberty Times reported.

The vice president said he had consulted pioneers of the democracy movement and party colleagues, receiving comments of encouragement and support. As a result, he had made the decision to run for chairman of the ruling party, he said.

Some DPP officials were reluctant to see him as party leader because the function would also entail preparations for the Legislative Yuan elections, held concurrently with the presidential elections in Jan. 2024. Lai will have to involve himself with the selection of legislative candidates, a process which might be difficult and not so suitable for a vice president, per the Liberty Times.