Why care about Taiwan, besides its chip tech?

Semiconductors produced in Taiwan are essential components of the world economy. Yet, production of semiconductors is not the primary reason to support Taiwan.

Taiwan is important to the world because it is a model for peaceful transformation of governments from an authoritarian state to a democratic state that delivers to its citizens economic prosperity and individual freedoms.

This article will contrast the argument to support Taiwan based on chip production with an argument to support Taiwan as a model of peaceful democratic political evolution.

In 2019, Taiwan produced 92% of all high-end chips (10 nanometers and below) and 20% of all semiconductors in the world. In effect, Taiwan controls a particularly important product in the world economy.



(Source: TrendForce)

Placed in a context of foundry revenue by market share and by country, the following graphic by TrendForce demonstrates that Taiwan’s market share continues to rise from 64% in 2021 to a projected 66% in 2022.

How significant is the semiconductor business to the world economy? To understand the importance, China spends more money to purchase semiconductors — US$350 billion (NT$10.7 trillion) worth of semiconductors in 2020 — than it does for crude oil. Semiconductors are like the oil of the industrial revolution but for the information technology revolution.

One obvious challenge for Taiwan is economic competition for the production of advanced microchips. If companies located in other parts of the world develop the capacity to produce advanced microchips and Taiwan’s microchip market share plummets, does Taiwan become irrelevant to the world?

Washington on Taiwan chips

Biden administration officials seek to mitigate the loss of semiconductors to the global economy from a Taiwan crisis. For example, on Sept. 22, in a "60 Minutes" interview U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said:

“Taiwan itself, were anything to happen, it is where virtually all the semiconductors are made. One of the reasons we're now investing so heavily in our own capacity to produce semiconductors here in the United States. We designed them, but the actual production is done in a handful of places, and Taiwan produces most of them, if (that production is) disrupted, the effects that that would have on the global economy could be devastating.”

The Trump administration requested chip manufacturers to set up production in the U.S. as a way to mitigate the risk of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) conflict with Taiwan. Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) are building fabrication plants in Arizona and should start production sometime after 2024/5.

Think tanks, such as CSIS and RAND Corporation, have published articles reinforcing the importance of Taiwan’s semiconductor production to the global economy.

The German Marshall Fund’s (GMF) September 2022 survey of 14 European and North American countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, U.K., and U.S.) provides a sobering account concerning their support of Taiwan during a military crisis. The GMF conducted the survey during June-July 2022 while many of these countries were enthusiastic supporters of NATO supplying weapons and other support to Ukraine fighting a Russian invasion:

Across the 14 countries surveyed, 35% of respondents support only diplomatic measures and 32% support joint economic sanctions. Few respondents support sending arms (4%) or troops (2%) to Taiwan, while 12% want their country to take no action.

8% of Americans surveyed were willing to send arms, and 7% were willing to send troops to Taiwan. Support for these measures is also low among the United States’ closest allies in Europe: in the United Kingdom (5% arms and 3% troops) and France (3% and 2%).

In other countries, fewer than 5% of respondents support the deployment of troops, with the lowest shares of between 1% and 2% in Italy, Poland, Turkey, Spain, Romania, and Lithuania. These allied countries do not support sending arms. Only 5% of respondents in Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom support sending arms to Taiwan.

In the U.S., 20% of Republicans and 13% of Democrats preferred to take no action at all, while 12% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats supported arms deliveries to Taiwan.

If leaders of any European or North American country proposed to supply weapons or send troops to Taiwan, they would have to make a very convincing argument to move public opinion, based on these polling results, from single digits to more than 50%.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs (CCGA) conducted a U.S. poll in July and August 2022 and found a very different conclusion to the GMF survey regarding American attitudes:

In the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, U.S. majorities would support imposing diplomatic and economic sanctions (76%), sending additional arms and military supplies to the Taiwanese government (65%), and using the U.S. Navy to prevent Beijing from imposing a blockade against Taiwan (62%).

Four in 10 would support sending U.S. troops to Taiwan to help the Taiwan government defend the country against China (40%).

Perhaps the GMF poll did not ask the right questions, which distorted the true support that Americans and possibly Europeans have for Taiwan?

The CCGA has asked the same questions since 1982 with similar trends. Convincing more Americans to send troops from 40% to above 50% is achievable with the right leadership. Having the CCGA conduct a similar poll in the same European countries as the GMF could confirm a greater support than originally reported by the GMF poll.

US support for Taiwan

On Jan. 29, 1955, Congress and U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower signed a joint resolution called the “Authorization for the President to Employ the Armed Forces of the United States for Protecting the Security of Formosa (ROC), the Pescadores, and Related Positions and Territories of That Area.” The joint resolution made references that mirror the current CCP’s aggressive behavior today:

“Whereas certain territories in the West Pacific under the jurisdiction of the Republic of China are now under armed attack, and threats and declarations have been and are being made by the Chinese Communists that such armed attack is in aid of and in preparation for armed attack on Formosa (Taiwan) and the Pescadores, Whereas such armed attack, if continued, would gravely endanger the peace and security of the West Pacific Area and particularly of Formosa and the Pescadores; and Whereas the secure possession by friendly governments of the Western Pacific Island chain, of which Formosa is a part, is essential to the vital interests of the United States and all friendly nations in or bordering upon the Pacific Ocean; and … Therefore be it Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that the President of the United States be and he hereby is authorized to employ the Armed Forces of the United States as he deems necessary for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Formosa, and the Pescadores against armed attack ...”

Eisenhower and Congress recognized Taiwan’s strategic significance in 1955 by declaring its military defense as a vital interest to the U.S. They recognized Taiwan’s significance before it became a semiconductor technological world supplier.

Taiwan and its islands are part of the first island chain that includes islands from northern Japan to the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

If Taiwan submits to CCP control, vulnerability to China increases for Japan, South Korea, and other countries in Southeast Asia. These countries would have to increase their national security budgets and change how they prepare for challenges to their sovereignty and security.

In addition to altering budget priorities, self-defense would require some nations to confront constitutional and social and cultural constraints. For example, Japan’s actions in the 1930s and '40s and its resulting constitution made Japan restrict the size and mission of its self-defense forces.

Japan’s citizens also are reticent to develop nuclear weapons as a hedge against a failure of U.S. deterrence of China aggression against Japan. Since the 1970s, China has claimed sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands (known as Senkaku Islands in Japan) that lie between Taiwan and Japan.

Nuclear free zones and umbrellas

All non-nuclear weapons countries in Asia have signed some form of international nuclear weapons-free zone agreement. They will not be able to openly develop an indigenous nuclear deterrent unless they withdraw from these agreements.

For those under a U.S. nuclear umbrella, they will have to depend on feckless U.S. political leadership for nuclear weapons to defend them. In 1976, Japan ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Japan could rapidly build nuclear weapons using its nuclear waste stockpiles from 33 operable nuclear power plants. Similarly, in 1975, South Korea ratified the NPT. South Korea currently operates 25 nuclear power plants. Both countries could have or could be capable of having clandestine nuclear weapons programs.

If China occupied Taiwan, North Korea and China would challenge Japan’s and South Korea’s security and use nuclear weapons to intimidate and constrain responses to CCP initiatives. For example, China could disrupt shipping lanes used by South Korea and Japan and restrict or prohibit passage through the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China views Taiwan as part of its so-called Nine-Dash Line claim of 90% of the South China Sea. With the U.S. allies threatened, the U.S. would have to divide its declining air and naval forces to protect its allies throughout Asia while China can concentrate on its military and other maritime assets in the South China Sea.

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung’s Cijin District administers Taiping (1,600 km away) and Dongsha (430 km away) islands. Both islands have Taiwan’s Coast Guard and Marines stationed on them.



Taiping Island/Itu Aba. (CSIS photo)

Analysts sometimes forget that Taiwan has claims in the South China Sea. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) claims the Nansha (Spratly) Islands, Shisha (Paracel) Islands, Chungsha Islands (Macclesfield Bank), and Tungsha (Pratas) Islands, as well as their surrounding waters. Taiwan’s MOFA also states that “Taiping Island (Itu Aba), the largest (0.5 km2) of the naturally formed Nansha (Spratly) Islands, has been garrisoned by ROC troops since 1956.”

Taiwan’s territorial claims will shift to China if it controls Taiwan, making China’s claim in the South China Sea stronger under international law and giving the CCP more reason to continue its expansion into China’s “Persian Gulf” based on the gas and oil resources under the sea.

Additionally, they would take Taiping and Dongsha islands giving China more airports and ports to conduct their operations, adding to the many other China-controlled South China Sea islands that they already have militarized (Woody Island, Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef, Mischief Reef).

If China takes Taiwan, the PLA Navy (PLAN) will build nuclear submarine bases on the eastern side of Taiwan because these require a port that will allow them to move into and out of the area stealthily. Just as the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine base in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington State is close to deep waters, the eastern side of Taiwan drops deep into the ocean, which makes detection extremely challenging.

Locating PLAN submarine bases on Taiwan’s eastern shore increases PLAN’s nuclear threat. In addition to a nuclear threat, PLAN’s submarines, PLAN surface ships and PLA fighter aircraft forward deployed to Taiwan and its islands could disrupt shipping lanes between the U.S. and Asian allies.

Democracy with Taiwanese characteristics

Taiwan peacefully transformed from a dictatorship to a thriving democracy run by ethnic Chinese people. Taiwan, as a democratic and prosperous state, is an ideological threat to the CCP. The very existence of Taiwan offers ethnic Chinese people an example of a successful nation that does not employ the intrusive and totalitarian characteristics of the CCP.

The city-state of Hong Kong also represented a government providing economic prosperity and political freedom. In 2020, China broke the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that stated that Hong Kong would transfer to China under a principle of "one country, two systems" for a period of 50 years.

Taiwan’s importance has significant impact on the U.S. role in Asia. As Grant Newsham noted in his article earlier this year: “The fall of Taiwan will leave a searing impression on all regional nations (even North Korea)":

The vaunted U.S. military couldn’t, or wouldn’t, stop Beijing

Fear of economic and financial retaliation didn’t stop Beijing

Even fear of America’s nuclear weapons didn’t stop Beijing

The United States and its allies couldn’t stop Beijing from taking by force or bullying democratic, independent, U.S.-friendly Taiwan, and subjugating its 24 million citizens.

Taiwan is relevant to the world because it demonstrates that economic prosperity and individual and political freedom can co-exist. Those who value freedom, appreciate Taiwan’s democracy, and want to prevent China from taking over Asia need to amplify the arguments above to ensure the survival of Taiwan.