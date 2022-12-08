AWS launches new interactive tool to train digital talent in FSI companies

AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services is a game-based learning experience designed to teach individuals and organizations how to build solutions for fraud prevention, data lakes, serverless deposit accounts and other common industry scenarios

Robert Wang, Managing Director at AWS Hong Kong & Taiwan. "We have seen great success with companies around the world using game-based interactive learning to upskill their employees, which is why we are so excited about the launch of the first AWS Industry Quest designed for the Financial Services industry. We look forward to helping learners and customers in Financial Services in Hong Kong build the right skills to innovate with the cloud, and have fun doing it."



In AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services, players personalize their avatar, take over a virtual financial services firm, rebrand it, and by completing solution-building exercises, boost the company to industry leader status. Each solution takes approximately one hour to complete. Players have quick access to over 20 solutions, curated based on feedback from AWS industry experts and financial services customers, that can be completed in any order.



Each Industry Quest assignment begins with a challenge brief describing the firm's problem, learning objectives, and a list of potential rewards. Using an in-game console environment, players learn how to build the solution, then apply their knowledge to complete it on their own.



When players successfully complete a solution, they increase the firm's key performance indicators (KPIs), earn rewards to unlock new workspace furniture and decor to customize their space, and watch it grow from a one-story office to a multi-level building. Players who want to share their progress with their networks can use the selfie cam feature to showcase their avatar in their evolving office, or complete all of the solution exercises to receive a verifiable digital badge from AWS.







HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 December 2022 - At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS Industry Quest, a new interactive, game-based learning experience to help individuals and organizations develop the skills they need to build solutions for common use cases in their industry. Professionals and teams can play AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services to learn and build solutions for fraud prevention, data lakes for financial services, serverless deposit accounts, and more—with more industries to come. AWS Industry Quest is available in AWS Skill Builder, the company's digital learning center, as part of the Skill Builder subscriptions . These subscriptions, available for individual learners and organizations in markets including Hong Kong, offer engaging, experiential learning to provide practical experience with AWS. This new announcement is part of AWS's ongoing efforts in helping organizations of all sizes to close skills gap. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 5 million people across APAC with cloud skills.With the pandemic driving the acceleration of digital transformation, digital skills and learning have become key components for many organizations, especially with rapid technological changes contributing to a widening digital skills gap. The demand for specialist skills was highlighted in a recent survey published by KPMG [1] in January 2022, which showed that specialist talent availability is one of the key concerns of the banking industry in Hong Kong. In order to combat this talent shortage, it is important for businesses to make digital skills training a priority.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 96 Availability Zones within 30 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.



