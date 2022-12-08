MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals winners of top real estate sector accolades

33 remarkable building projects across Asia Pacific recognised

Mr Donald Choi, CEO, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel) Mr George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore Mr Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China Mr Stanley CHING. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong Mr Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong Mr Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Ms Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong Mr George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong Ms Louise KAVANAGH, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific, RE Managing Director, Nuveen, Australia Mr Peter KIM, Managing Director Asia, QuadReal Property Group, Hong Kong Dr Charles LAM, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT/Exeter, Hong Kong Mr Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong Ms Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan Mr Adrian W.Y. TO, Director, Residential, Swire Properties, Hong Kong Mr Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 December 2022 -The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate sector,reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 8 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.The highly acclaimed award in Asia Pacific's property sector has received over 100 nominations across 11 award categories this year. With contesting teams coming from key countries across the APAC region, such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector despite a years-long pandemic.Led by Chairman of Juror Panel, CEO, Chinachem Group from Hong Kong, the jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.Members of the jury panel are:Winners of MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards are:Hong Kong SAR, ChinaAedas LimitedParkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings LimitedGammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty's Design Limited (Interior Designer)Shanghai, ChinaHenning Larsen ArchitectsTishman SpeyerSLA (Landscape Designer), UDG (Local Design Institute), Arup (MEP Engineer), Inhabit (Facade Consultant), CSCEC (contractor)Yantai, China: Sweco (Planning and Design) & HZS (Architectural Design): White PeakHong Kong SAR, ChinaAedas LimitedParkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings LimitedGammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty's Design Limited (Interior Designer)Osaka, JapanNikken Sekkei LtdSekisui House LtdTadao Ando (Design supervisor), Concrete (Main Interior Designer), Linehouse (Interior Designer), Gramouras (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Executive Interior Designer), LPA (Lighting Designer), Takenaka Corporation (General Contractor)Lijiang, ChinaShanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.Fosun PropertyHirsch Bedner Associates - Interior Design CompanyHong Kong SAR, China: West Kowloon Cultural District Authority: Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Engineering and Lighting Designer)China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited (Main Contractor)Shenzhen, ChinaRocco Design Architects Associates LimitedOCTBIAD (Local Architect, BIAD (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant), BuroHappold (Façade Consultant), SWA (Landscape Architect)Chiang Mai, ThailandUrban Architects Co., Ltd.Kalm Village Co., Ltd.Wuhan, ChinaAedas Limited (Design Architect) LWK & Partners (HK) Limited (Executive Architect) DP Design Pte Limited (Mall Interior Architect) Steve Leung Designers Ltd. (SA Interior Architect) The GA Group (SA Clubhouse/ Penthouse Interior Architect) Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect)Hang Lung PropertiesChina Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors) Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors)Singapore, SingaporeDesigned by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, RSP Architects (project architect), COEN (Landscape Architect)CapitaLand Development, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.Dragages Singapore (Main Contractor), Meinhardt Singapore (Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (M&E Engineer) ARUP (Structural Peer Reviewer, Façade, Vertical Transportation, GreenMark, Acoustic Consultant), BECA (M&E Peer Reviewer), Arcadis Singapore (Quantity Surveyor)Tokyo, JapanChristoph Ingenhoven, Ingenhoven associatesMORI Building Co. Ltd., TokyoShanghai, ChinaBenoyShanghai Xiangmango Culture Investment Co., LtdBenoy (Interior Designer), Benoy (Masterplanner)Hong Kong SAR, ChinaDLN Architects LimitedGrand Apex Limited (Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holding Limited)DLN Architects Ltd (Overall Design for Development & Government Accommodation Portion), CAN Design Ltd (Podium Facade Design, Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F & 8/F Sky Garden), Lead8 Hong Kong Ltd (Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F), Bean Buro Limited (Office Show Suite Design)Guangzhou, ChinaNBBJA Zhejiang-Based Large Internet CompanyLocal Design Institute: Guangzhou Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.Shenzhen, ChinaAedasLink REITAdelaide, AustraliaHassell/BaukulturRenewal SAPurcell (Heritage Consultant), WSP (Structural and Services Consultant), RLB (Cost Consultant), Katnich Dodd (Private Building Surveyor), D-Squared (ESD consultant), Hansen Yuncken (Builder, Main Contractor), Turner & Townsend (superintendent)Singapore, SingaporeDP ArchitectsVictorian Property Holding Pte LtdDP Design (Interior Design), DP Facade (Facade Consultant), DP Lighting (Lighting Design), Gennal Industries (Main Contractor and Facade Contractor)Tokyo, JapanPDP London Limited, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & EngineersBaring Private Equity AsiaTaisei CorporationTokyo, JapanNikken Housing System Ltd (design architect), Taisei U-Lec Co., Ltd (architect)Hulic Co., Ltd.Sakurajyuji Co., Ltd. (Operator)Hong Kong SAR, ChinaDLN Architects LimitedSwire Properties LimitedHanison Contractors Limited (Main Contractor), JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer), J. Roger Preston Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Inhabit Group (Façade Consultant), Philip Liao & Partners Limited (Interior Designer), Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect), Cundall Hong Kong Limited (Lighting Consultant)Shanghai, China5+designSwire Properties Limited / Lujiazui GroupKumamoto, JapanNikken Sekkei Ltd.Kyushu Railway Company & JR Kumamoto City Co., Ltd.Nomura Kogeisha (Interior Design), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Design), Nippon Design Center, Inc. Irobe Design Institute (Signage Design), Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor)Shanghai, ChinaNihon Sekkei (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Architectural Design); UNStudio (Courtyard Façade Design)Lifestyle China Group LimitedUNStudio (Interior Designer), ONG&ONG (Interior Designer), RKD (Interior Designer), Gravity Green (Landscape Designer), UNStudio (Landscape Designer), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (LDI, General Design Coordination, Building Information Modeling Design), Schmidlin (Façade Consultant), I.DEA Energy Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant & Green Building Consultant), Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd (General Contractor)Brisbane, AustraliaJERDEDestination Brisbane ConsortiumHong Kong SAR, ChinaGaw Capital PartnersGaw Capital PartnersOne Bite Design Studio (Roller Sports Ground Designer), Hardcore Skateparks (Roller Sports Ground Consultant), Red Bull (Brand Collaborator of Basketball Courts), LittleUrbanMountain Design Ltd. (Way Finding Designer)Kumamoto, JapanNikken Sekkei LtdSakuramachi Redevelopment Project: Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. & Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project: Kumamoto CitySakuramachi Redevelopment Project,Taikou architecture office Co., Ltd (Co-Architect), Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project, Sakuramachi / Hanabata Area Town Development Management Review Committee (Concept Design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (Lighting Design), KMD Inc. (Signage Design)Shenzhen, ChinaKohn Pedersen Fox AssociatesTP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.Arup (Structure), WSP (MEP), CCDI (LDI)Nanjing, ChinaWoods BagotNanjing Yicheng GroupHangzhou, ChinaAedas in Joint Venture with Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (ZIAD)Hangzhou Xiaoshan Qianjiang Century City Management Ltd.Hong Kong SAR, ChinaLead8New World Development Company LimitedHong Kong SAR, ChinaKohn Pedersen Fox AssociatesHenderson Land Development Company LimitedLu Tang Lai Architects Ltd. (Project Architect), Philip Liao & Partners Ltd. (Interior Design Consultant (Residential Units & Lobbies at Sites D, E & G), Gillespies (Landscape Architect Site D, E & G), Garde Co. Ltd (Clubhouse Interior Design Sites D, E & G)Hangzhou, ChinaAedasJiachuan Technology (Hangzhou) Co., LtdChiang Mai, ThailandUrban Architects Co., Ltd.Kalm Village Co., Ltd.For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 winners and photos, please visit here FollowHashtag: #MIPIMAsia2022Awards

