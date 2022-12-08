Japanese-style residence in Taipei gets new lease of life

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japanese-style residence in Taipei has been transformed into a center of art and delicacies in yet another example of the city’s initiative to revive old buildings.

Formerly a dormitory of National Taiwan University (NTU), the Thome Courtyard (東美院) in the capital’s Zhongzheng District used to be the residence of Thome H. Fang (方東美), hailed as one of the greatest Chinese philosophers.

Fang came to Taiwan to provide guidance and consolation for the public at the invitation of the Nationalist government following the 228 incident. He was lauded as the progenitor of neo-Confucianism and taught at NTU until his retirement in 1973, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

A private company was commissioned to restore the derelict historical site, which cost NT$40 million (US$1.3 million). The design incorporated elements of a Japanese zen garden.

The Thome Courtyard, which opened last month, now serves as a venue for the promotion of tea culture and cultural exhibitions, while also offering Kaiseki meals. The site is a 5 to 8-minute walk from the MRT Guting Station.

Advance booking is required for the dining services. Those interested can visit the website or Facebook page of the venue for more information.



Thome Courtyard. (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photos)



Meals at Thome Courtyard. (Facebook photo)